Buffalo Bills Lose Again! What’s Going On?

Craig Shemon
Buffalo Bills Lose Again!

(Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills Lose Again! Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have lost two games in a row. Monday night they traveled to Atlanta and lost to the Falcons 24-14. And last week they lost to the Patriots. And frankly, their four wins thus far don't look so great. They defeated the Ravens, Jets, Dolphins and Saints. Those four teams combined for three wins through six weeks. After all of this the Patriots are tied with Buffalo for first place in the AFC East.

Buffalo Bills Lose Again! So what seems to be the problem? After all, the Bills have the NFL MVP Josh Allen at quarterback! Let's start with the defense instead. They cannot stop the run. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson torched them Monday with a career high 170 rushing yards. That total included the longest run of the season in the NFL with his 81 yard touchdown. Robinson did his damage on the ground on just 19 carries. He also hauled in six catches for 68 yards. Add it all up and Robinson tallied 238 yards from scrimmage, a career high.

BUFFALO BILLS LOSE AGAIN!

It will be interesting to see how the Bills bounce back against the Panthers after their bye week. After that, three of their next six games are against the Chiefs, Buccaneers and Steelers. At the least, that stretch could drastically make or break their potential playoff seeding. At the worst... well, let's not go there because it would be a shock if the Bills don't make the playoffs. We are not ready to completely bury them. But something is off with this team. And they need to get some stuff worked out during the bye this week.

Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
