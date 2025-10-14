Buffalo Bills Lose Again! What’s Going On?

Buffalo Bills Lose Again! Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills have lost two games in a row. Monday night they traveled to Atlanta and lost to the Falcons 24-14. And last week they lost to the Patriots. And frankly, their four wins thus far don't look so great. They defeated the Ravens, Jets, Dolphins and Saints. Those four teams combined for three wins through six weeks. After all of this the Patriots are tied with Buffalo for first place in the AFC East.

Buffalo Bills Lose Again! So what seems to be the problem? After all, the Bills have the NFL MVP Josh Allen at quarterback! Let's start with the defense instead. They cannot stop the run. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson torched them Monday with a career high 170 rushing yards. That total included the longest run of the season in the NFL with his 81 yard touchdown. Robinson did his damage on the ground on just 19 carries. He also hauled in six catches for 68 yards. Add it all up and Robinson tallied 238 yards from scrimmage, a career high.

