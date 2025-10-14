Brewers Pull Off First-Ever 8-6-2 Double Play in NLCS History

In an amazing moment during Game 1 of the National League Championship Series, the Milwaukee Brewers made baseball history with an incredible 8-6-2 double play against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The play unfolded in the fourth inning. With the bases loaded, Max Muncy hit a deep ball to center. Sal Frelick went after it at the wall, where it hit off his glove but stayed in play. The runners, thinking he'd caught it, rushed back to their bases.

What happened next was complete mayhem. Frelick grabbed the loose ball and threw it to Joey Ortiz at short. Ortiz quickly fired it home to William Contreras. The catcher then turned one force out into two, getting both runners at home plate and emptying the bases in amazing fashion.

While officially scored as a regular ground ball double play, this play stands alone in MLB playoff history. Not since 1985 - when Carlton Fisk caught two Yankees at home - has anyone seen anything like this on a baseball field.

But even this defensive highlight wasn't enough. The Dodgers still took a 2-1 win, powered by Freddie Freeman's game-changing homer in the sixth.

LA's Blake Snell was unstoppable, cruising through eight dominant innings while shutting down Milwaukee's offense.

This first win puts LA in good shape. Teams winning Game 1 of the NLCS have made it to the World Series 69% of the time since the format changed in 1985.