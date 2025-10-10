UCF Knights vs Cincinnati Bearcats Odds, Spread, and Totals

The UCF Knights will travel east to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday morning. After winning three straight contests, head coach Scott Frost's team lost two consecutive contests, one to Kansas State and the next to Kansas. The Bearcats have taken the opposite trajectory, dropping their season opener before winning four games, including an impressive upset last week against the Iowa State Cyclones.

Like many teams in the Big 12, the Knights have relied on their offense to win them games. Quarterback Tayven Jackson has led a passing game that, despite its lack of eye-catching plays, has been efficient in moving the football forward. Running back Myles Montgomery has handled the bulk of the responsibility on the ground, grinding out 378 rushing yards on 5.2 yards per carry. The defense has been nothing to write home about, so Jackson and company will have to continue to carry the bulk of the load.

The Cincinnati offense has been even more effective than UCF's. The Bearcats have scored 34 or more points in four straight games, including a 70-point explosion against Northwestern State. At the heart of the attack is quarterback Brendan Sorsby, who has tossed 12 touchdowns and only a single interception. Sorsby should be looking forward to facing an inept defense in front of his home fans in this contest.

Spread

UCF +10.5 (+101)

Cincinnati -10.5 (-111)

Money line

UCF +376

Cincinnati -460

Totals

Over 54.5 (-108)

Under 54.5 (-109)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

UCF vs Cincinnati Betting Trends

The Knights are 2-3 ATS this season.

The Knights did not cover in their only road game this year.

The over cashed in UCF's lone away game.

Cincinnati is 3-0 ATS in games following a win.

The Bearcats are 4-1 ATS overall.

The over is 3-0 when Cincinnati plays at home.

UCF vs Cincinnati Injury Reports

UCF Knights

Tayven Jackson, QB - Questionable.

Dylan Wade, TE - Questionable.

Jacurri Brown, QB - Questionable.

Keli Lawson, LB - Probable.

Horace Lockett, DL - Out.

Cincinnati Bearcats

Gavin Gerhardt, C - Probable.

Evan Pryor, RB - Probable.

UCF vs Cincinnati Prediction and Pick

Hilbert Mayer of Tony's Picks writes, "UCF's injuries at quarterback are the main story. They're running the ball well, but against a balanced Cincinnati defense, that might not be enough. The Bearcats' passing attack, led by Sorsby and Goodie, has been too efficient to fade at home. Cincinnati's offensive line has protected well — just one sack allowed in five games — which should keep drives alive and wear down UCF's defense.

From a betting angle, Cincinnati laying -11.5 feels justified, though it's a big number for a conference matchup. The better angle might be the total — with UCF's QB uncertainty, the UNDER 54.5 could have more value. Prop bettors might consider Sorsby's passing yards over, given UCF's secondary has been leaky in recent weeks."