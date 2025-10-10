South Florida vs North Texas Odds, Spread, and Total

No. 24 South Florida brings a resume full of big wins into North Texas, where an undefeated Mean Green team waits for their biggest test of the season. The American Athletic Conference showdown kicks off Friday night in Denton, Texas, at 7:30 p.m. EST on ESPN2.

USF (4-1, 1-0) looks to maintain momentum from a dominant 54–26 win over Charlotte and show that early victories over Florida and Boise State weren't flukes.

Quarterback Byrum Brown has continued to develop as a dual-threat centerpiece, throwing for nearly 1,200 yards and adding three rushing touchdowns. His ability to extend plays will be key against a Mean Green defense that has struggled on third down.

North Texas (5-0, 1-0) enters the matchup after a bye, having opened the season with wins over Lamar, Western Michigan, Washington State, Army, and South Alabama.

Quarterback Drew Mestemaker, who has yet to throw an interception through five games, leads an offense that ranks top-10 nationally in success rate on rushing plays. Mackenzie McGill II has rushed for more than 300 yards so far this season.

The Bulls counter with a defense that's held opponents under 250 passing yards per game, featuring an experienced secondary anchored by Fred Gaskin and Tavin Ward.

Spread

South Florida +1 (-103)

North Texas -1 (-104)

Money line

South Florida -100

North Texas -105

Total

Over 66.5 (-115)

Under 66.5 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

South Florida vs North Texas Betting Trends

South Florida is 6-2-1 against the spread during their last 10 games.

North Texas is 5-1 against the spread in their last six games.

The total has gone over in seven of South Florida's past nine matchups.

The under has hit in four of North Texas's last five home games.

South Florida has won both previous matchups between these two teams.

North Texas is undefeated in its past six games at home when playing as the favorites.

South Florida vs North Texas Injury Reports

South Florida

Tray Kinkle, RB — Questionable.

Cartevious Norton, RB — Questionable.

Greg Otten, LB — Questionable.

Boogie Silvera, CB — Questionable.

Michael Williams II, DL — Questionable.

Jaden Alexis, WR — Questionable.

Teriyan Morman, OL — Questionable.

Zavier Hamilton, LB — Questionable.

Dre Butler, DL — Questionable.

North Texas

Connor Vaughn, TE — Questionable.

Brayden Knox, DL — Questionable.

Kiefer Sibley, RB — Questionable.

South Florida vs North Texas Predictions and Picks

"I don't want to take anything away from North Texas' 5-0 start, but the team has played an extremely soft schedule to get there .... While the Mean Green have been elite on offense, they are running into a Bulls defense that allowed just seven points to Boise State and 16 to Florida to open the season .... I think [the Mean Green will] have a hard time slowing down a South Florida team that is averaging 446.0 total yards of offense per game despite playing one of the tougher schedules in the country to open this season. Pick: South Florida." — Peter Dewey, Sports Illustrated

"Both offenses go 100 miles per hour. They're both designed to keep the other side on its heels, and that will happen in this, too. Expect wild momentum swings with plenty of scoring, and enough big plays to keep the scoreboard flipping. At home on a Friday night, North Texas makes a big national statement in a fantastic game." — Pete Fiutak, College Football News