Pitt Panthers at Florida State Seminoles: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Florida State Seminoles appear more than ready to beat the Pitt Panthers. The only problem is that they often don't, no matter where the schools stand in the ACC race when the meeting occurs. FSU will try to improve a dicey series record when Pitt visits Doak Campbell Stadium this Saturday at noon EST.

How impressive is Pittsburgh's record against Seminole Nation? Florida State has only won three of its last nine games against the Panthers, despite many of those contests taking place as FSU was vying for ACC honors. FSU survived a tight halftime score to net a rare 17-point win over Pitt on Nov. 4, 2023.

Maybe it's Florida State's recent win, or the fact that Pittsburgh is once again not traveling very well. Regardless, Las Vegas is giving the Seminoles a healthy (-10.5) point spread margin for the clash.

Spread

Panthers +10.5 (-112)

Seminoles -10.5 (-100)

Money line

Panthers +307

Seminoles -369

Total

Over 57.5 (-103)

Under 57.5 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Pitt Panthers at Florida State Seminoles Betting Trends

Florida State is 3-6 in its last nine meetings with the Pitt Panthers.

The teams have combined to drop four games in the last three weeks.

Pittsburgh has lost its last four games played on the road.

Pitt Panthers at Florida State Seminoles Injury Reports

Pitt Panthers

Running back Derrick Davis Jr. is out with a knee injury.

Tight end Adam Howanitz is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Desmond Reid is questionable with a lower body injury.

Running back Synkwan Smith is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Jaylin Brown is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Florida State Seminoles

Linebacker Ethan Pritchard is out for the season with a head injury.

Wide receiver Gavin Blackwell is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Kam Davis is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end Chase Loftin is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Pitt Panthers at Florida State Seminoles Predictions and Picks

Florida State remains ranked No. 25 by the Associated Press after losing two games in a row. Analysts are content that FSU's new-and-improved team has dealt with difficult circumstances, having to face Miami the week after Florida State unexpectedly lost an overtime result against Virginia.

Kirk Herbstreit seems to have missed Pitt's trend of four straight road losses. “Pat Narduzzi will definitely bring an attitude and a team with a chip on their shoulder to Tallahassee,” Herbstreit tells podcaster Theo Von as related by Jackson Bakich of Sports Illustrated. But the Panthers continue to look like a different, lesser brand in road games, as shown by RB Juelz Goff's failure to gain 40 yards in Pittsburgh's recent defeat at weak West Virginia. Pitt's pedestrian running game throws FSU's defense a lifeline, as the Seminoles look to increase their pass rush without giving up too much against the run.