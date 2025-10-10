ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Phillies Eliminated from Playoffs on First-Ever Postseason Walk-Off Error

Diana Beasley
Orion Kerkering #50 of the Philadelphia Phillies
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

In a heartbreaking finish, LA secured their place in the National League Championship Series. The Dodgers grabbed Game 4 of the NLDS after Phillies rookie Orion Kerkering threw wildly in the 11th inning.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Andy Pages smacked a ground ball to Kerkering. J.T. Realmuto called for a throw to first, but the rookie lost his cool. His off-target throw home allowed Hyeseong Kim to sprint across the plate for the victory.

"I was surprised he threw it home. I just ran as hard as I could," said Kim through a translator to 6ABC.

No playoff series had ever ended on an error until this crushing 2-1 loss. Both teams remained tied at one run apiece from early in the game until that final, disastrous play.

"Just hit off my foot. Once the pressure got to me, I just thought there's a little faster throw to J.T., little quicker throw than trying to cross-body it to Bryce. So just a horses-- throw," said Kerkering.

"That was a nail-biter. They cracked. We didn't," said Will Smith.

LA now advances to their fourth NLCS in six seasons. The Phillies' hopes shattered, adding to their recent October disappointments with back-to-back NLDS exits.

This latest matchup adds to the teams' storied October rivalry. Philadelphia won the 1983 NLCS, while LA claimed series victories in 1977, 1978, and now 2025.

Diana BeasleyWriter
