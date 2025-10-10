Phillies Eliminated from Playoffs on First-Ever Postseason Walk-Off Error

In a heartbreaking finish, LA secured their place in the National League Championship Series. The Dodgers grabbed Game 4 of the NLDS after Phillies rookie Orion Kerkering threw wildly in the 11th inning.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Andy Pages smacked a ground ball to Kerkering. J.T. Realmuto called for a throw to first, but the rookie lost his cool. His off-target throw home allowed Hyeseong Kim to sprint across the plate for the victory.

"I was surprised he threw it home. I just ran as hard as I could," said Kim through a translator to 6ABC.

No playoff series had ever ended on an error until this crushing 2-1 loss. Both teams remained tied at one run apiece from early in the game until that final, disastrous play.

"Just hit off my foot. Once the pressure got to me, I just thought there's a little faster throw to J.T., little quicker throw than trying to cross-body it to Bryce. So just a horses-- throw," said Kerkering.

"That was a nail-biter. They cracked. We didn't," said Will Smith.

LA now advances to their fourth NLCS in six seasons. The Phillies' hopes shattered, adding to their recent October disappointments with back-to-back NLDS exits.