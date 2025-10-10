NBA Hall of Famer Paul Pierce Caught Drunk Driving After Los Angeles Arrest

Police caught former NBA star Paul Pierce late Tuesday in Los Angeles when they found him passed out behind the wheel on the freeway.

Around 10:30 p.m., Highway Patrol found the sports commentator slumped over in his high-end SUV. Officers saw clear signs he was drunk during their check, quickly arresting the 47-year-old.

LA prosecutors will look into the case for possible charges. This run-in with the law comes as a surprise for the former Celtic, who's made a name for himself talking about basketball on TV.

In his amazing Boston career covering 1,102 games, Pierce put up an impressive 21.8 points per game. His scoring ability made him one of the greatest Celtics ever.

He first made waves at Inglewood High in Oakland, then shined at Kansas. Boston picked him in '98, starting his 15-year run with the team.

Pierce's biggest moment came when he won MVP of the 2008 Finals, ending Boston's 22-year championship dry spell. He got the team's 17th title alongside Garnett and Allen.

Before retiring in 2017, he played for three more teams - Brooklyn, Washington, and the LA Clippers.

He moved to TV, breaking down games for ESPN until 2021. This year he joined FS1.

The 2021 Hall of Fame pick made it onto the NBA's special 75th Anniversary team. His Truth Fund still helps kids' programs.