Lakers’ Star LeBron James Out 3-4 Weeks with Sciatic Nerve Issue

The Los Angeles Lakers said today that LeBron James will be sidelined for up to a month with sciatica. The 40-year-old hasn't been able to play in practice or preseason games because of nerve pain running down his right side.

"He's on his own timeline," said coach JJ Redick to ESPN.

Sciatica affects the body's biggest nerve, which goes from back to leg. Team doctors say intense spasms in the piriformis muscle are mainly causing James' pain.

With the season kicking off October 21st against Golden State, this injury comes at an awful time. The numbers tell the story - since 2018, the Lakers win about 60% of games when James plays. Without him? They only win about 42%.

The treatment includes rest and targeted massage. They want to strengthen his back and hip muscles to keep this from happening again.

As players get older in the NBA, nerve and muscle problems become more likely. These types of injuries need lots of patience and care to prevent long-term issues.

As James starts his record-breaking 23rd season - beating Vince Carter's record - timing is everything. With his 41st birthday coming up in December, recovery becomes even more important.

Sciatica usually happens because of physical stress, hard hits, or bad posture. People feel anything from sharp pain to numbness going down their leg.