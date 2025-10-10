Inter Miami vs Atlanta United: Odds, Spread, and Total

MLS supporters and gamblers alike watch the table closely as the playoffs draw near. Due to Inter Miami's surrendering in the Supporters Shield race against teams who played and won more league matches this summer, this week's standings watch comes with a twist. Miami's motivation is placement in the bracket.

Who would Inter Miami rather play in the quarterfinals: Nashville, Orlando City, or another team? That's the question that speculators must ask before Atlanta United pays a visit at 7:30 p.m. EST Saturday.

Since the Coyotes appear poised to finish ahead of the Lions, it would potentially benefit this weekend's host Herons to take their boots off the pedal, and seed No. 3 in the Eastern Conference to avoid a pairing against Nashville's dangerous striker Sam Surridge. But the sportsbook odds on Inter Miami seem to indicate that Las Vegas expects a full effort at Chase Stadium, with Lionel Messi leading the way.

Spread

Inter Miami -1.25 (-112)

Atlanta United +1.25 (-108)

Money line

Inter Miami -220

Atlanta United +460

Draw +405

Total

Over 3.75 (-102)

Under 3.75 (-118)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Betting Trends

Inter Miami has averaged three goals scored over its last six games.

Totals have gone over or pushed in eight of Miami's last nine appearances.

Totals went over in eight of the previous 11 Miami-Atlanta matches.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Injury Reports

Inter Miami

Forward Allen Obando is out with a left hamstring strain.

Midfielder David Ruiz is out with a left hamstring strain.

Atlanta United

Midfielder Luke Brennan is out with a hamstring strain.

Midfielder Jay Fortune is out with a foot injury.

Defender Brooks Lennon is out with Achilles tendinitis.

Midfielder Will Reilly is out with a hamstring strain.

Defender Nyk Sessock is out with an illness.

Inter Miami vs Atlanta United Predictions and Picks

Is Atlanta United ready to pack it in, and trust that the Five Stripes won't finish last anyway? Saturday's guests in Magic City stand at an ugly 5-12-15 on the season, only two points ahead of DC United in a race to avoid being the Eastern Conference's caboose for 2025. It did not inspire a sense of urgency last round, in which Atlanta United lost 0-1 to LAFC after a contest in which Atlanta had only three attempted shots.

The fact that Saturday is Miami's last home game of the regular season saves the Herons' manager Javier Mascherano from having to make a number of tough decisions. Messi has to play a starring role if he's feeling up to it, especially after scoring a beautiful brace in last round's 3-2 win over DC's squad. If potential MLS Cup brackets are a concern, there's a match against Nashville next weekend.