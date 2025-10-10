ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Giants Snap Eight-Game NFC East Streak with 34-17 Win Over Eagles

Diana Beasley
Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

In a big upset, New York beat Philadelphia 34-17 Sunday, ending their division losing streak as rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart shined and Cam Skattebo powered into the end zone three times.

Throwing with accuracy, Dart hit 17 passes for 195 yards in the air and ran for another 58 yards on the ground. His strong showing put him alongside Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts as NFL rookies who ran for 50+ yards in their first three starts.

"Yeah, I mean, it absolutely is [a statement] because you have to have a lot of respect for that team. They just came off winning the Super Bowl. Top team in," said Dart to NFL.com.

The powerful Skattebo ran through defenders, gaining 98 yards on 19 carries. His three touchdowns came against what had been the league's fifth-best run defense.

By beating the defending champions, New York did something they hadn't done since beating Denver back in 1998. This fierce rivalry, going back to 1933, saw its 180th game played today.

Behind better blocking up front, New York's running game put up 156 yards. This helped create space for Dart, who threw to six different receivers.

Philadelphia's defense fell apart, giving up more points and rushing touchdowns than in any other game this year. They hadn't allowed three rushing touchdowns in one game since early 2022.

The Giants' defense dominated all day, limiting Philadelphia to just 285 yards - their lowest total of the season. While the pass rush got four sacks, the defensive backs grabbed two big interceptions.

These rivals play again Christmas Day in Philadelphia. With the win, New York moved to 4-7 while Philadelphia fell to 8-3 in the division race.

New York GiantsPhiladelphia Eagles
Diana BeasleyWriter
Related Stories
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in action against the Seattle Seahawks. (Soobum Im/Getty Images)
NFL49ers vs Buccaneers: Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass in the game against the Carolina Panthers. (Josh Lavallee/Getty Images)
NFLChargers vs Dolphins: Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers
NFLMac Jones Gets Fourth Start as 49ers’ Purdy Still Out with Toe InjuryDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub