Giants Snap Eight-Game NFC East Streak with 34-17 Win Over Eagles

In a big upset, New York beat Philadelphia 34-17 Sunday, ending their division losing streak as rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart shined and Cam Skattebo powered into the end zone three times.

Throwing with accuracy, Dart hit 17 passes for 195 yards in the air and ran for another 58 yards on the ground. His strong showing put him alongside Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts as NFL rookies who ran for 50+ yards in their first three starts.

"Yeah, I mean, it absolutely is [a statement] because you have to have a lot of respect for that team. They just came off winning the Super Bowl. Top team in," said Dart to NFL.com.

The powerful Skattebo ran through defenders, gaining 98 yards on 19 carries. His three touchdowns came against what had been the league's fifth-best run defense.

By beating the defending champions, New York did something they hadn't done since beating Denver back in 1998. This fierce rivalry, going back to 1933, saw its 180th game played today.

Behind better blocking up front, New York's running game put up 156 yards. This helped create space for Dart, who threw to six different receivers.

Philadelphia's defense fell apart, giving up more points and rushing touchdowns than in any other game this year. They hadn't allowed three rushing touchdowns in one game since early 2022.

The Giants' defense dominated all day, limiting Philadelphia to just 285 yards - their lowest total of the season. While the pass rush got four sacks, the defensive backs grabbed two big interceptions.