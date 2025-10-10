FSU Linebacker Released After Two-Month Hospital Stay Following Shooting

After getting shot in the head, FSU freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard left Tallahassee Memorial Hospital this week. He's now headed to a Jacksonville medical facility for the next step in his recovery.

The shooting happened on what should have been a night to celebrate, just hours after FSU beat Alabama in their first game. Pritchard was driving, taking family members back from a cookout in Havana, Florida.

FSU officials gave an update on his condition through Yahoo Sports, saying the young player is "alert, responsive and able to communicate."

Police caught and arrested four people in September. They're all charged with attempted murder, though police haven't said why the shooting happened.

Moving to Jacksonville means a big change in his care - going from emergency treatment to focused rehabilitation. Doctors will now help him work toward getting back to his normal life.

His aunt and three-year-old cousin were in the car that night, all heading home from what started as a nice family get-together.