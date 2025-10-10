Florida vs Texas A&M Odds, Spread, and Total

Florida's season may have finally found a pulse — now the Gators get to find out if it can survive the roar of Kyle Field. A week after toppling No. 9 Texas, Billy Napier's embattled group faces another Lone Star challenge in undefeated No. 5 Texas A&M. Kickoff is set for Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

For Florida (2-3, 1-1), facing their fourth straight top-10 opponent, the focus is on DJ Lagway. The quarterback showed flashes of poise and confidence against Texas with 281 passing yards and two touchdowns while dealing with an apparent leg injury.

Lagway's decision-making will be tested in one of the loudest environments in college football — and against an Aggies pass rush led by Cashius Howell, whose seven sacks rank among the SEC's best.

The Gators defense, led by linebacker Myles Graham, will try to slow an offense that thrives on explosive plays but has occasionally sputtered under pressure.

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed has guided a balanced Texas A&M (5-0, 2-0) attack averaging more than 36 points per game, while the defense has stiffened in SEC play, allowing just 19 total points across the last two contests.

Spread

Florida +7.5 (-105)

Texas A&M -7.5 (-106)

Money line

Florida +252

Texas A&M -283

Total

Over 47.5 (-112)

Under 47.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Florida vs Texas A&M Betting Trends

Texas A&M leads the head-to-head 3-2, but Florida holds a slightly higher scoring average.

Florida is 2-3 against the spread, including 0-2 on the road.

Texas A&M is 2-3 against the spread, going 1-3 at home.

The total has gone under in eight of Florida's last nine games and four of its past five on the road.

The over has hit in nine of Texas A&M's last 13 games.

Florida is 7-2 against the spread in their last nine against SEC opponents, while Texas is 1-4.

Florida vs Texas A&M Injury Reports

Florida

Duke Clark, RB — Out.

Caleb Banks, DL — Out.

Aaron Gates, DB — Out.

Dijon Johnson, DB — Out.

LJ McCray, EDGE — Out.

Treyaun Webb, RB — Out.

Aidan Mizell, WR — Questionable

Ja'Kobi Jackson, RB — Questionable

Roderick Kearney, OL — Questionable

Tony Livingston, TE — Questionable

Joseph Mbatchou, DL — Questionable

Devon Manuel, OL — Questionable

Muizz Tounkara, WR — Questionable

Texas A&M

Jarred Kerr, DB — Out.

Scooby Williams, LB — Questionable.

Florida vs Texas A&M Predictions and Picks

"The Aggies look to be one of the SEC's top teams as the midway point of the season nears, with an impressive defensive front, a talented rushing attack, and continued strides from third-year quarterback Marcel Reed. While Florida has regained much-needed momentum, taking down the Aggies in College Station will be a difficult task .... Ultimately, I believe the Gators keep it close and have their chances, but the undefeated Aggies have the edge and homefield advantage on their side, with more than 106,000 fans ready to impact the contest Saturday night .... I'm predicting the Aggies secure a narrow victory." — Graham Hall, 247Sports

"Texas A&M 24, Florida 23: The Gators will continue to play much better despite facing a tough road environment. However, the Aggies are a more complete team, and home-field advantage will be a factor late in the game. Much will depend on how healthy quarterback DJ Lagway will be, but failing to finish drives could be the difference for Florida getting a win. This will likely be decided late, but go in favor of the Aggies." — Andrew Abadie, The Gainesville Sun