Chargers vs Dolphins: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Los Angeles Chargers have lost two games in a row and will look to get back in the win column against the Miami Dolphins.

The Chargers are 3-2, and in Week 5, they lost to the Washington Commanders 27-10. Los Angeles was up 10-0 after one quarter and wouldn't score the rest of the game. Also, the defense allowed 10-plus points in two straight quarters. The Chargers did well on third downs and won in time of possession. They turned the ball over twice and couldn't get to the red zone enough. The Commanders were 3-for-5 in the red zone, while the Chargers were 1-for-2. Quarterback Justin Herbert went 22-for-29 for 166 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

The Dolphins are 1-4, and in Week 5, they lost to the Carolina Panthers 27-24. Miami was up seven at the half, but ended up losing the game in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins lost in total yards, 418 to 248, and gave up 239 rushing yards. Despite having the defense pick up two turnovers, the Dolphins couldn't finish off the victory. The offense went 2-for-3 in the red zone, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went 27 of 36 for 256 yards and three touchdown passes.

Spread

Chargers -3.5 (-105)

Dolphins +3.5 (-108)

Money line

Chargers -190

Dolphins +182

Total

Over 43.5 (-111)

Under 43.5 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Chargers vs Dolphins Betting Trends

The LA Chargers are 12-5 ATS in their last 17 games.

The total has gone under in four of the LA Chargers' last five games.

The LA Chargers are 6-3 SU in their last nine games.

Miami is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone over in five of Miami's last six games.

Miami is 1-5 SU in its last six games.

Chargers vs Dolphins Injury Reports

Los Angeles Chargers

Derius Davis, WR - Questionable

Joe Alt, OT - Questionable

Denzel Perryman, LB - Injured reserve

Quentin Johnston, WR - Questionable

Ja'Sir Taylor, CB - Questionable

Trey Pipkins III, G - Questionable

Jamaree Salyer, G - Questionable

Bud Dupree, LB - Questionable

Omarion Hampton, RB - Injured reserve

Mekhi Becton, G - Questionable

Da'Shawn Hand, DT - Questionable

Najee Harris, RB - Injured reserve

Khalil Mack, LB - Injured reserve

Eric Rogers, CB - Injured reserve

Deane Leonard, CB - Injured reserve

Josh Harris, LS - Injured reserve

Junior Colson, LB - Injured reserve

Jordan Oladokun, CB - Injured reserve

Rashawn Slater, OT - Injured reserve

Josh Fuga, DT - Injured reserve

Miami Dolphins

Darren Waller, TE - Questionable

Cedrick Wilson Jr. WR - Questionable

Tyrel Dodson, LB - Questionable

Tua Tagovailoa, QB - Questionable

Elijah Campbell, S - Questionable

Larry Borom, OT - Questionable

Aaron Brewer, G - Questionable

Cornell Armstrong, CB - Injured reserve

Jason Sanders, PK - Injured reserve

Storm Duck, CB - Questionable

Liam Eichenberg, OT - Out

Austin Jackson, G - Injured reserve

James Daniels, G - Injured reserve

Tyreek Hill, WR - Injured reserve

Jason Marshall Jr., CB - Injured reserve

Andrew Meyer, C - Injured reserve

Yodny Cajuste, OT - Injured reserve

Germain Ifedi, G - Injured reserve

Alexander Mattison, RB - Injured reserve

Jalin Conyers, TE - Injured reserve

Kader Kohou, CB - Injured reserve

Obinna Eze, OT - Injured reserve

Artie Burns, CB - Injured reserve

Jason Maitre, CB - Injured reserve

Chargers vs Dolphins Predictions and Picks

Los Angeles is currently ranked 10th in passing yards, tied for 14th in rushing yards, 25th in points scored, and tied for sixth in points conceded. During this brief skid, the Chargers have been accumulating penalties, and the offense has been hit hard by injuries, particularly in the offensive line. Also, the running back depth has been getting thin as well. Herbert has been feeling the pressure and has been sacked the second-most in the NFL. At least the pass defense is ranked fourth, and a bit of a bright spot for the team. The Chargers will look for a consistent offense and add to their lead.

Miami is ranked 21st in passing yards, 30th in rushing yards, 21st in points scored, and 27th in points allowed. The Dolphins have the worst run defense in the league, but at least the Chargers' rushing game has been trending down. Miami's offense has been inconsistent, and the production has taken a hit ever since Tyreek Hill went down. The key offensive player in this game will be tight end Darren Waller, who had a big Week 5, with five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Best Bet: Over