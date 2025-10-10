Chargers vs Dolphins: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Los Angeles Chargers have lost two games in a row and will look to get back in the win column against the Miami Dolphins.
The Chargers are 3-2, and in Week 5, they lost to the Washington Commanders 27-10. Los Angeles was up 10-0 after one quarter and wouldn't score the rest of the game. Also, the defense allowed 10-plus points in two straight quarters. The Chargers did well on third downs and won in time of possession. They turned the ball over twice and couldn't get to the red zone enough. The Commanders were 3-for-5 in the red zone, while the Chargers were 1-for-2. Quarterback Justin Herbert went 22-for-29 for 166 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
The Dolphins are 1-4, and in Week 5, they lost to the Carolina Panthers 27-24. Miami was up seven at the half, but ended up losing the game in the fourth quarter. The Dolphins lost in total yards, 418 to 248, and gave up 239 rushing yards. Despite having the defense pick up two turnovers, the Dolphins couldn't finish off the victory. The offense went 2-for-3 in the red zone, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went 27 of 36 for 256 yards and three touchdown passes.
Spread
- Chargers -3.5 (-105)
- Dolphins +3.5 (-108)
Money line
- Chargers -190
- Dolphins +182
Total
- Over 43.5 (-111)
- Under 43.5 (-105)
Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Chargers vs Dolphins Betting Trends
- The LA Chargers are 12-5 ATS in their last 17 games.
- The total has gone under in four of the LA Chargers' last five games.
- The LA Chargers are 6-3 SU in their last nine games.
- Miami is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.
- The total has gone over in five of Miami's last six games.
- Miami is 1-5 SU in its last six games.
Chargers vs Dolphins Injury Reports
Los Angeles Chargers
- Derius Davis, WR - Questionable
- Joe Alt, OT - Questionable
- Denzel Perryman, LB - Injured reserve
- Quentin Johnston, WR - Questionable
- Ja'Sir Taylor, CB - Questionable
- Trey Pipkins III, G - Questionable
- Jamaree Salyer, G - Questionable
- Bud Dupree, LB - Questionable
- Omarion Hampton, RB - Injured reserve
- Mekhi Becton, G - Questionable
- Da'Shawn Hand, DT - Questionable
- Najee Harris, RB - Injured reserve
- Khalil Mack, LB - Injured reserve
- Eric Rogers, CB - Injured reserve
- Deane Leonard, CB - Injured reserve
- Josh Harris, LS - Injured reserve
- Junior Colson, LB - Injured reserve
- Jordan Oladokun, CB - Injured reserve
- Rashawn Slater, OT - Injured reserve
- Josh Fuga, DT - Injured reserve
Miami Dolphins
- Darren Waller, TE - Questionable
- Cedrick Wilson Jr. WR - Questionable
- Tyrel Dodson, LB - Questionable
- Tua Tagovailoa, QB - Questionable
- Elijah Campbell, S - Questionable
- Larry Borom, OT - Questionable
- Aaron Brewer, G - Questionable
- Cornell Armstrong, CB - Injured reserve
- Jason Sanders, PK - Injured reserve
- Storm Duck, CB - Questionable
- Liam Eichenberg, OT - Out
- Austin Jackson, G - Injured reserve
- James Daniels, G - Injured reserve
- Tyreek Hill, WR - Injured reserve
- Jason Marshall Jr., CB - Injured reserve
- Andrew Meyer, C - Injured reserve
- Yodny Cajuste, OT - Injured reserve
- Germain Ifedi, G - Injured reserve
- Alexander Mattison, RB - Injured reserve
- Jalin Conyers, TE - Injured reserve
- Kader Kohou, CB - Injured reserve
- Obinna Eze, OT - Injured reserve
- Artie Burns, CB - Injured reserve
- Jason Maitre, CB - Injured reserve
Chargers vs Dolphins Predictions and Picks
Los Angeles is currently ranked 10th in passing yards, tied for 14th in rushing yards, 25th in points scored, and tied for sixth in points conceded. During this brief skid, the Chargers have been accumulating penalties, and the offense has been hit hard by injuries, particularly in the offensive line. Also, the running back depth has been getting thin as well. Herbert has been feeling the pressure and has been sacked the second-most in the NFL. At least the pass defense is ranked fourth, and a bit of a bright spot for the team. The Chargers will look for a consistent offense and add to their lead.
Miami is ranked 21st in passing yards, 30th in rushing yards, 21st in points scored, and 27th in points allowed. The Dolphins have the worst run defense in the league, but at least the Chargers' rushing game has been trending down. Miami's offense has been inconsistent, and the production has taken a hit ever since Tyreek Hill went down. The key offensive player in this game will be tight end Darren Waller, who had a big Week 5, with five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.
Best Bet: Over
The Chargers are good at bouncing back after bad losses, and the offense definitely wants to get things going again. Herbert will look to attack the Dolphins' secondary, and the running game will still try to be a little productive. The Dolphins' offensive line has been great at protecting Tua, and he will look to make some big throws and get some runs in when needed.