49ers vs Buccaneers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The San Francisco 49ers look to stay undefeated on the road and get another close win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The 49ers are 4-1 and in Week 5, they beat the Los Angeles Rams 26-23, in overtime. The Niners got out to an early 14-0 lead and dominated the first half on both sides of the ball. The Rams passing game got going in the second half and the game came down to field goals and two San Francisco defensive stops. All the main offensive statistics were pretty even and the red zone numbers were close as well. The difference in the game was the 49ers winning big on time of possession and the defense forcing two turnovers. Quarterback Mac Jones is now 3-0 this season.

The Buccaneers are 4-1 and in Week 5, they beat the Seattle Seahawks 38-35. It was a back and forth game from start to finish and the Bucs won on a game winning field goal. Both teams were pretty even in the passing game, but the Tampa rushing defense gave up 122 yards. Also, the Buccaneers red zone defense was 0-for-4, but they did pick up two turnovers. Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka led the way on offense with seven catches, for a total of 163 yards, and one touchdown. All the Bucs wins this season have been by three points or less.

Spread

49ers +3 (-101)

Buccaneers -3 (-105)

Money line

49ers +143

Buccaneers -154

Total

OVER 47.5 (-100)

UNDER 47.5 (-110)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

49ers vs Buccaneers Betting Trends

San Francisco is 4-10 ATS in its last 14 games.

The total has gone OVER in six of San Francisco's last eight games.

San Francisco is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone OVER in 14 of Tampa Bay's last 20 games.

Tampa Bay is 4-1 SU in its last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Tampa Bay's last five games against San Francisco.

49ers vs Buccaneers Injury Reports

San Francisco 49ers

Alfred Collins, DT - Questionable

Jordan Watkins, WR - Questionable

Jauan Jennings, WR - Questionable

Mac Jones, QB - Questionable

Ricky Pearsall, WR - Questionable

Brock Purdy, QB - Questionable

Upton Stout, CB - Questionable

Malik Mustapha, S - Out

Kevin Givens, DT - Injured reserve

CJ West, DT - Questionable

George Kittle, TE - Injured reserve

Robert Beal Jr., DE - Questionable

Yetur Gross-Matos, DE - Doubtful

Kalia Davis, DT - Doubtful

Nick Bosa, DE - Injured reserve

Brandon Aiyuk, WR - Out

Spencer Burford, OT - Injured reserve

Ben Bartch, G - Injured reserve

Jakob Robinson, CB - Injured reserve

Jacob Cowing, WR - Injured reserve

Kurtis Rourke, QB - Out

Patrick Taylor Jr., RB - Injured reserve

Tarron Jackson, DE - Injured reserve

Trent Taylor, WR - Injured reserve

Tre Tomlinson, CB - Injured reserve

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Benjamin Morrison, CB - Questionable

Zyon McCollum, CB - Questionable

Lavonte David, LB - Questionable

Teddy Bridgewater, QB - Questionable

Chris Godwin Jr., WR - Questionable

Bucky Irving, RB - Questionable

Mike Evans, WR - Out

Luke Goedeke, OT - Injured reserve

Tristan Wirfs, OT - Questionable

Christian Izien, S - Questionable

Rashad Wisdom, S - Injured reserve

Ko Kieft, TE - Injured reserve

Calijah Kancey, DT - Injured reserve

Cody Mauch, G - Injured reserve

Jaden Smith, WR - Injured reserve

Jalen McMillan, WR - Injured reserve

JJ Roberts, S - Injured reserve

David Walker, LB - Injured reserve

49ers vs Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

San Francisco is currently ranked first in passing yards, tied for 28th in rushing yards, 22nd in points scored, and tied for sixth in points against. Despite being one of the most injured teams in the league again, the 49ers are finding ways to win. They literally beat the Rams with most of their offensive starters out and somehow put up one of their best offensive halves of the season. Just like the Buccaneers, all the 49ers games have come down to the final minutes. Jones is playing with confidence and the defense has come up with game winning stops in three of their four wins.

Tampa Bay is ranked sixth in passing yards, 22nd in rushing yards, seventh in points scored, and 23rd in points allowed. Quarterback Baker Mayfield continues to get it done late in games for the Bucs. The offensive numbers are trending up, but the defense is trending down, especially in the passing game, where they rank second to last. The defense will look to build off the takeaways in last weeks game and actually try to get some stops in the red zone. The Buccaneers offense will look for consistent scoring and go after the 49ers secondary.

Best Bet: 49ers Spread