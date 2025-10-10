49ers vs Buccaneers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The San Francisco 49ers look to stay undefeated on the road and get another close win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The 49ers are 4-1 and in Week 5, they beat the Los Angeles Rams 26-23, in overtime. The Niners got out to an early 14-0 lead and dominated the first half on both sides of the ball. The Rams passing game got going in the second half and the game came down to field goals and two San Francisco defensive stops. All the main offensive statistics were pretty even and the red zone numbers were close as well. The difference in the game was the 49ers winning big on time of possession and the defense forcing two turnovers. Quarterback Mac Jones is now 3-0 this season.
The Buccaneers are 4-1 and in Week 5, they beat the Seattle Seahawks 38-35. It was a back and forth game from start to finish and the Bucs won on a game winning field goal. Both teams were pretty even in the passing game, but the Tampa rushing defense gave up 122 yards. Also, the Buccaneers red zone defense was 0-for-4, but they did pick up two turnovers. Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka led the way on offense with seven catches, for a total of 163 yards, and one touchdown. All the Bucs wins this season have been by three points or less.
Spread
- 49ers +3 (-101)
- Buccaneers -3 (-105)
Money line
- 49ers +143
- Buccaneers -154
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-100)
- UNDER 47.5 (-110)
Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
49ers vs Buccaneers Betting Trends
- San Francisco is 4-10 ATS in its last 14 games.
- The total has gone OVER in six of San Francisco's last eight games.
- San Francisco is 4-1 SU in its last five games.
- The total has gone OVER in 14 of Tampa Bay's last 20 games.
- Tampa Bay is 4-1 SU in its last five games.
- The total has gone UNDER in four of Tampa Bay's last five games against San Francisco.
49ers vs Buccaneers Injury Reports
San Francisco 49ers
- Alfred Collins, DT - Questionable
- Jordan Watkins, WR - Questionable
- Jauan Jennings, WR - Questionable
- Mac Jones, QB - Questionable
- Ricky Pearsall, WR - Questionable
- Brock Purdy, QB - Questionable
- Upton Stout, CB - Questionable
- Malik Mustapha, S - Out
- Kevin Givens, DT - Injured reserve
- CJ West, DT - Questionable
- George Kittle, TE - Injured reserve
- Robert Beal Jr., DE - Questionable
- Yetur Gross-Matos, DE - Doubtful
- Kalia Davis, DT - Doubtful
- Nick Bosa, DE - Injured reserve
- Brandon Aiyuk, WR - Out
- Spencer Burford, OT - Injured reserve
- Ben Bartch, G - Injured reserve
- Jakob Robinson, CB - Injured reserve
- Jacob Cowing, WR - Injured reserve
- Kurtis Rourke, QB - Out
- Patrick Taylor Jr., RB - Injured reserve
- Tarron Jackson, DE - Injured reserve
- Trent Taylor, WR - Injured reserve
- Tre Tomlinson, CB - Injured reserve
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Benjamin Morrison, CB - Questionable
- Zyon McCollum, CB - Questionable
- Lavonte David, LB - Questionable
- Teddy Bridgewater, QB - Questionable
- Chris Godwin Jr., WR - Questionable
- Bucky Irving, RB - Questionable
- Mike Evans, WR - Out
- Luke Goedeke, OT - Injured reserve
- Tristan Wirfs, OT - Questionable
- Christian Izien, S - Questionable
- Rashad Wisdom, S - Injured reserve
- Ko Kieft, TE - Injured reserve
- Calijah Kancey, DT - Injured reserve
- Cody Mauch, G - Injured reserve
- Jaden Smith, WR - Injured reserve
- Jalen McMillan, WR - Injured reserve
- JJ Roberts, S - Injured reserve
- David Walker, LB - Injured reserve
49ers vs Buccaneers Predictions and Picks
San Francisco is currently ranked first in passing yards, tied for 28th in rushing yards, 22nd in points scored, and tied for sixth in points against. Despite being one of the most injured teams in the league again, the 49ers are finding ways to win. They literally beat the Rams with most of their offensive starters out and somehow put up one of their best offensive halves of the season. Just like the Buccaneers, all the 49ers games have come down to the final minutes. Jones is playing with confidence and the defense has come up with game winning stops in three of their four wins.
Tampa Bay is ranked sixth in passing yards, 22nd in rushing yards, seventh in points scored, and 23rd in points allowed. Quarterback Baker Mayfield continues to get it done late in games for the Bucs. The offensive numbers are trending up, but the defense is trending down, especially in the passing game, where they rank second to last. The defense will look to build off the takeaways in last weeks game and actually try to get some stops in the red zone. The Buccaneers offense will look for consistent scoring and go after the 49ers secondary.
Best Bet: 49ers Spread
This is a big game for both teams and a matchup of the best last second win teams in the league. These teams have had all their games be decided by one score and the field goal kickers have been clutch when they needed to be. The passing game will be pretty even and the Niners have the edge on defense. Whoever has the ball last will probably win and clock management will be the key to victory.