Yankees’ Title Hopes End: ALDS Loss Extends 16-Year Wait

The Blue Jays ended New York's playoff hopes, knocking the Yankees out of the American League Division Series with a 4-2 Game 5 win. This fifth straight ALDS defeat extends their championship drought to 16 long years.

Not since 1921 have the Yankees endured such a long stretch without making the championship series. Their last title came with Joe Girardi at the helm in '09.

Toronto jumped ahead early. They scored three quick runs, then collected 12 hits overall. Meanwhile, the Yankees' offense struggled, managing just five scattered hits against dominant Jays pitching.

Playoff disappointment continues to build in the Bronx. Three ALCS appearances since '09 have all ended short of the World Series.

Money can't guarantee October success. Despite spending $275 million - MLB's second-highest payroll - the 93-win season fell apart when it counted most.

The numbers paint a rough picture. The Yankees hit a weak .198, their worst playoff performance since '62. Their pitchers struggled with a bloated 4.85 ERA.

As Toronto moves on to face Houston, they're chasing their first Series shot since winning back-to-back titles in '93.

The offseason starts early in the Bronx this year. Eight players become free agents, leaving three starting pitcher spots open.

Management faces big decisions ahead. They need to fix an offense that struck out 52 times and improve pitching that gave up 25 runs in five games.