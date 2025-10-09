Senators vs Lightning: Odds, Spread, and Total

Welcome to the first puck drop of the season between the Ottawa Senators and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Last season, the Senators finished the season with a record of 45-30-7 and 97 points. They were fourth in the Atlantic Division and sixth in the Eastern Conference standings. It was their first winning season since 2016-17 and their first playoff appearance in eight years. In round one of the playoffs, the Sens lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs, four games to two. A lot of players had milestone seasons, and Tim Stützle led the team in points and assists. Goalie Linus Ullmark was a crucial part of the team's success as well.

Last season, the Lightning finished the season with a record of 47-27-8 and 102 points. They were second in the Atlantic Division, and they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the eventual champion Florida Panthers. It was also their first season since 2007-08 that Steven Stamkos wasn't on the roster. Tampa has been eliminated by the Panthers two years in a row, and they will look to take down the champs and get some scoring depth back.

Spread

Senators +1.5 (-176)

Lightning -1.5 (+158)

Money line

Senators +150

Lightning -156

Total

OVER 6 (-108)

UNDER 6 (+104)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 9, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Senators vs Lightning Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in eight of Ottawa's last 11 games.

Ottawa is 2-4 SU in its last six games.

Ottawa is 7-3 SU in its last 10 games against Tampa Bay.

The total has gone OVER in nine of Tampa Bay's last 11 games.

Tampa Bay is 1-5 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in eight of Tampa Bay's last 12 games against Ottawa.

Senators vs Lightning Injury Reports

Ottawa Senators

Tyler Kleven, D - Injured reserve

Drake Batherson, RW - Injured reserve

Tampa Bay Lightning

Zemgus Girgensons, C - Injured reserve

Niko Huuhtanen, RW - Injured reserve

Nick Paul, LW - Injured reserve

Erik Cernak, D - Day-to-day

Brandon Hagel, LW - Day-to-day

Victor Hedman, D - Day-to-day

Senators vs Lightning Predictions and Picks

Last season, Ottawa ranked 18th in scoring, 13th in goals against, 12th on the power play, and 19th on the penalty kill. The defense is the key to this team's success. They are stacked with talent on the blue line, and Jake Sanderson is their number one defender. In a few years, the Senators have gone from a below-average defense to a slightly above-average one. The biggest con for this team is a lack of scoring depth. They didn't have one 30-goal scorer last season, and they were towards the bottom of the league in 5-on-5 play.

Last season, Tampa Bay ranked first in scoring, fourth in goals against, fifth on the power play, and sixth on the penalty kill. The Bolts are still a top ten team in 5-on-5 play and special teams. Their main core did plenty of scoring last season, and Nikita Kucherov led the league in points with 121. The only concern for this team is staying healthy. Their elite defenseman, Victor Hedman, is already injured, and injuries to some of their elite core can hurt the good production levels on both sides of the puck.

Best Bet: Lightning Spread