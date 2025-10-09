ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Colorado’s Sanders Back at Practice After Blood Clot Surgery

Diana Beasley
Head coach Deion Sanders
Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Just days after his 16th surgery, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders was back watching his team practice on Wednesday. Doctors had worked to remove dangerous clots that were blocking blood flow in his left leg.

"Same position... Never doubting God. Never stressing. Never second-guessing," Sanders told Fox Sports.

Doctors cleared blockages in both his leg arteries behind the knee and shin. They expect him to coach from the sidelines when the team faces No. 22 Iowa State this Saturday.

His son shared video showing the coach standing at the 35-yard line with a play sheet, running practice. While in the hospital, former NFL player Adam Jones stopped by to visit him.

Problems became obvious during last week's TCU game when Sanders struggled through the second half without a shoe on his left foot. The Buffaloes lost 35-21.

His health issues go back to 2021 at Jackson State, when doctors had to remove two toes from his left foot. Things got worse last spring when he was diagnosed with cancer and needed his bladder removed.

The cancer treatment made him lose 14 pounds and kept him away while the team practiced through spring and summer. His medical team warned him the aggressive cancer had a 50-50 chance of coming back.

Despite all this, the Buffaloes managed a strong 9-4 season and made it to the Alamo Bowl. Now they face new challenges after losing their star quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns over two years.

Deion Sanders
Diana BeasleyWriter
