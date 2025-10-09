MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – JANUARY 11: Evan Neal #73 of the Alabama Crimson Tide blocked by Tyler Friday #54 of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the third quarter of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The college football transfer portal rules just changed. We already ditched the spring transfer portal period. Now we are moving the December portal entry period from December to January. Effective in 2026, the new portal period, when athletes can put their name in the portal which allows them to change schools, will begin January 2nd and end January 16th. This applies to FBS and FCS players. This period begins with the end of the college football playoff semi finals.

What about players still vying for a national championship January 19th? They get an additional 5 day portal period after the championship from January 20th - January 24th.

There will be new rules for the portal regarding coaching changes as well. Up until now, if a team's head coach left or got fired the portal opened up immediately. That period lasted for 30 days for the players. Now, beginning 5 days after a new coach is announced or hired, the portal opens for 15 days.

The old portal rules will apply a grandfather clause for schools that just fired their coaches. That includes UCLA, Arkansas, Oklahoma State, and Virginia Tech. Those players are still within their 30 day window to join the portal.

Remember, the college football transfer portal dates are for players to put their name in and announce they are available. Afterward a player can take as much time as necessary to find a new school.