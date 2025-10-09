ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
College Football Heats Up With Fantastic Slate!

Craig Shemon
College football heats up

Jen O’Leary is tossed in the student section after the Rutgers Scarlet Knights scored a touchdown during a college football game against North Carolina Central Eagles on September 1, 2011 at High Point Solutions Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

College football heats up with a fantastic slate of games this weekend! #1 Ohio State travels to #17 Illinois. The Buckeyes give up 5 points a game and have surrendered only two touchdowns this season. Meanwhile the Fighting Illini are good but if they gave up 63 points to Indiana earlier this year, how many will they give up to Ohio State?

Speaking of Indiana, the 7th ranked Hoosiers hit the road to face #3 Oregon. In addition to beating Illinois when they were ranked in the top 10, they also won a tough road battle at Iowa and should be tested and ready to face the crowd at Oregon. Meanwhile the Ducks are the defending Big Ten champions and they have yet to lose a conference game since joining the league.

Another big game in the Big Ten features 15th ranked Michigan heading west to play USC at the Coliseum.

The SEC features some big games too. 8th ranked Alabama faces #14 Missouri. Tide quarterback Ty Simpson is one of the most accurate passers in college football. Missouri signal caller Beau Pribula was Drew Allar's back up at Penn State.

And let's not forget the Red River Rivalry as Oklahoma faces Texas! Sooner quarterback John Mateer underwent hand surgery September 24th but promises to be ready to face Arch Manning and company.

As college football heats up, these are just some of the great matchups we look forward to. Tune in each weekday for the latest college football talk on Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

College Football
Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
