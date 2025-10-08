Yankees Rally After Judge’s Game-Tying Homer in ALDS Game 3

The crowd roared as Aaron Judge smashed a three-run homer off the left-field foul pole. His blast tied Game 3 of the American League Division Series, powering the New York Yankees to a 9-6 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday night.

With the Yankees down by three and pressure building in the fourth inning, Judge came through in the clutch. The homer was his 17th in playoff games since his first postseason shot against Minnesota in the 2017 AL Wild Card game.

Toronto's Jazz Chisholm Jr. tried to answer back with a solo homer in the fifth. The Yankees kept pushing, adding two more runs to take the lead and cut their series deficit to 2-1.

Judge has been red-hot this October. The numbers show it - hitting .524, getting on base at a .583 clip, and slugging .762 through three games. These stats are way above his career playoff average of .231.

The big homer came on a pitch nobody expected, surprising both fans and experts alike. Judge now leads all players with 11 hits in the 2023 playoffs.

As the ball snuck inside the foul pole, fans went wild. The highlight was all over social media within minutes.