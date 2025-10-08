NHL Hits Lightning with $100,000 Fine After Intense 322-Minute Penalty Game Against Panthers

The NHL came down hard on Tampa Bay with a $100,000 fine and suspended four players following a wild preseason game against Florida that resulted in 322 minutes of penalties and 16 players getting kicked out.

The league fined head coach Jon Cooper $25,000. Forward Scott Sabourin got a four-game suspension for hitting Panthers star Aaron Ekblad in the face. Ekblad left just 2:18 into the game but avoided serious injury.

"Listen, this is a time of year that kids are trying to make teams and they're trying to make impacts on the organization," said Cooper to Florida Hockey Now.

The game turned into complete mayhem as officials kicked out 19 players with match penalties or game misconducts. The penalty box was overflowing while Tampa's bench became severely short-handed.

Minor leaguers also got punished. J.J. Moser received a two-game suspension. Gage Goncalves must pay $3,125, while Roman Schmidt owes $2,098.52. These penalties will carry over if they make the NHL roster.

"It just got silly, got stupid. By the end of it, it wasn't really hockey out there," Evan Rodrigues told Florida Hockey Now.

The trouble began when Tampa quietly brought up six Syracuse players. They didn't reveal their lineup until right before the game started, adding fuel to the fire between the rival teams.

This incident came shortly after another heated preseason matchup. A.J. Greer had crashed into Brandon Hagel, starting a fight that led to 186 penalty minutes.

Florida's players didn't receive any punishment from either incident. The fines will go to the NHL Club Fine Fund for charity.