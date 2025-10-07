Lawrence Outduels Mahomes on MNF

Lawrence Outduels Mahomes on Monday Night Football! Trevor Lawrence, on his 26th birthday, led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-28 victory over Patrick Mahomes and and the Kansas City Chiefs. Lawrence capped the night by scoring a game-winning one-yard touchdown with :23 seconds remaining. And it was probably the hardest earned yard of the night. After Lawrence took the snap his right guard Patrick Mekari stepped on Lawrence's foot as he pulled away. Lawrence fell to the ground. And he fell a second time as he tried to get up. Finally, under a huge pass rush he managed to get to his feet and find the endzone on the left side for the score.

That was his second touchdown run of the game. It might have been his third except he fumbled while reaching the ball toward the goal line earlier in the game. But despite that fumble and his tripping and falling on his final play, Lawrence was great most of the night. He moved around in the pocket as well as he ever has. When he needed to take off, he did. Lawrence rushed 10 times for 54 yards to lead the team in rushing yardage.

LAWRENCE OUTDUELS MAHOMES

And he completed 18 of 25 passes for 221 yards and a touchdown with one interception that was aided by a missed pass interference call. His best pass of the night came on third down on the winning drive when he dropped a perfect 33 yard dime to Brian Thomas Jr. in traffic on the right sideline.

As for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, they fell to an unfamiliar 2-3 record. Mahomes threw for 318 yards with a touchdown and an interception. But that interception was a 99 yard, game changing pick 6 by Devin Lloyd.