Knicks, Bucks Had Trade Talks About Antetokounmpo During August Window

During August 2025, the New York Knicks tried to make a deal with Milwaukee for their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The talks died out quickly.

When rumors spread about the Greek star being available, New York rushed to get in line. Still, Milwaukee shot down any real possibility of trading their franchise player despite sitting through talks.

The Knicks were stuck with few assets to offer. Their big trades to get Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Mikal Bridges left them with little to work with for future deals.

Milwaukee's team looks very different now. After losing Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez, they added Myles Turner - their main pickup as they try keeping their championship dreams alive.

Since word got out about these talks, crazy trade ideas have been floating around everywhere. Some sources hint at a huge five-team trade that could send Towns away while bringing the Greek Freak to New York.

These changes could flip the East's balance of power. While New York loaded up on talent, Milwaukee lost important pieces from their playoff team.

Milwaukee won't move without getting a massive haul. They're demanding a package worthy of someone with MVP trophies on their shelf.

New York hasn't stopped trying to get the star forward. They're counting on their current group - led by Brunson and Bridges - who made a deep run in last year's playoffs.