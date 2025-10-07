Freeman’s Clutch Grab Saves Dodgers in 4-3 Win Over Phillies in NLDS Game 2

With a quick scoop, Freddie Freeman made a game-saving play, grabbing a low throw to lock up the Los Angeles Dodgers' 4-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.

The victory moves the NL West champs closer to another Championship Series berth. They're now just one win away from their second NLCS appearance in a row.

The nail-biting finish came with runners at the corners. Trea Turner hit a grounder toward second, where Tommy Edman fielded and threw. The ball came in low, but Freeman stretched out - his glove barely securing the ball before it hit the dirt.

The play adds to Freeman's impressive October resume. He's been clutch in the playoffs before, from his walk-off slam in last year's World Series to his big hits throughout this season.

Already praised for his solid defense at first base, Freeman's glove work has earned him Gold Gloves. His ability to dig throws from the dirt proved crucial in last year's playoff run too.

Even with enough time to set and throw, Edman's toss dropped low. Turner's incredible speed only added pressure to the play, forcing Freeman to react in a split second.

The Dodgers' pitchers delivered when it counted. Roki Sasaki, their lights-out closer, kept rolling. His blazing fastball makes him deadly in tight spots.