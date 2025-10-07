Brewers Take 2-0 NLDS Lead as Cubs’ Pitching Crumbles

Milwaukee dominated Chicago 7-3 in Game 2 of the National League Division Series Monday night. Three key mistakes by Cubs pitchers proved costly as the Brewers took command of the series.

The Cubs jumped ahead when Seiya Suzuki launched a massive 440-foot homer off Aaron Ashby for a 3-0 lead. The momentum changed after Andrew Vaughn hit an 84 mph sweeper, traveling 382 feet to tie it at 3-3.

William Contreras ripped a 91 mph fastball for a 411-foot shot, putting Milwaukee ahead 4-3. The homer came off Shota Imanaga, who had troubles throughout the year, allowing 31 home runs - second-most in the National League.

Jackson Chourio delivered the finishing blow, crushing a pitch from Daniel Palencia. His three-run blast went 419 feet, extending the lead to 7-3. Milwaukee's power display matches their reputation as the NL's best home run-hitting team.

Young star Jacob Misiorowski shined in his playoff debut. He fanned four batters across three dominant innings. His opening eight pitches averaged an incredible 102.6 mph.

Chicago's bats have gone cold this October. The team is hitting just .216 while racking up 58 strikeouts in five games. Their scoring has dropped from 4.9 runs per game to only 2.4 in the playoffs.

Key Cubs players are struggling badly. Dansby Swanson looks lost with 11 strikeouts and a .176 average, while Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong are stuck at .176 and .222.

Chicago's lineup does have some positives. Michael Busch leads the way with a hot 1.077 OPS, helped by solid performances from Suzuki and Nico Hoerner who both sit above .920.