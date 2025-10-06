ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
The best NFL team is...? We are not sure. So let's explore this topic. Going into the season the usual prospects for the best team in the NFL were under consideration. Teams like the Chiefs, Bills, Ravens, Eagles, Lions and Rams stepped forth.

Many of those teams hit stumbling blocks in the early going so far. The Chiefs didn't look like the Chiefs in the early going without any wide receivers. An 0-2 start didn't help either. But they seem to be warming up and will probably look like themselves soon.

The Bills looked great in their season opening fourth quarter comeback vs the Ravens. But the Ravens are in trouble with their list of injuries piling up. And the Bills just lost to the Patriots so there is that to consider.

In the NFC a couple of teams keep winning with last second victories. That would be the Super Bowl champions Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Although the Eagles just lost at home to the Broncos. The Lions opened with a dud loss at Green Bay. They seemed to right the ship since then. But they looked flat in their win vs the Bengals this weekend.

BEST NFL TEAM

Maybe the best NFL team is the Rams. Maybe? They lost on a freak play at the end of their game at Philly a couple of weeks ago. But Matt Stafford and his receiving corps are dialed in.

We will try to figure out who the best NFL team is on Craig Shemon and Company weekdays from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

