Panthers Fight Back from 17-Point Deficit to Beat Dolphins 27-24

In a dramatic comeback, Carolina put up 20 straight points Sunday, wiping out Miami's early advantage and handing the Dolphins their fourth defeat in five games.

"Losses are tough, but who really cares? We deserve for it to feel terrible... No one cares about our feelings. That's a hard one to deal with, but it should be," said Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel to CBS12.

The Panthers' running game was dominant, with Rico Dowdle plowing through defenders for 206 yards. His huge 43-yard run set up Bryce Young's game-winning throw to Mitchell Evans with just under two minutes left.

Young kept his cool under pressure, hitting 19 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns. The rookie quarterback found Jimmy Horn when it mattered most, converting a crucial fourth down during the final drive.

After jumping out strong with three scoring drives, Miami's offense went cold. They scraped together just 38 yards in four second-half drives, while their running game struggled with only 19 yards total.

Even in defeat, Tua Tagovailoa posted good numbers. He completed 27 of 36 throws for 256 yards and three touchdowns, including a perfect 46-yard bomb to Jaylen Waddle that briefly put Miami ahead late.

Waddle torched the Panthers for 110 yards on six catches. In the first half, Darren Waller grabbed five passes, picking up 78 yards and scoring once.

Carolina's offense tore through Miami's banged-up defense for 418 total yards. "[Run defense] is not good enough... There's no ifs, ands or buts about it. You don't give up that many scrimmage yards unless you're uncoordinated in certain ways."

The Dolphins' defense started hot, forcing two early turnovers through Bradley Chubb's strip-sack and Minkah Fitzpatrick's pick. But they lost steam as the game wore on.