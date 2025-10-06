ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Diggs Powers Patriots Past Bills in 23-20 Sunday Night Win

Diana Beasley
Best NFL Team
Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

In an exciting Sunday Night Football matchup, Stefon Diggs burned his former team with 10 catches for 146 yards as the Patriots beat Buffalo 23-20. The former Bills star made his presence felt in his first game back since being traded in spring.

"The game was 100% personal," Diggs told NBC Sports. After the victory, he called rookie QB Drake Maye "a hell of a player" while raving about his new team.

With the win, New England moved to 3-2 in the AFC East, staying close behind their rivals just one game back. Maye stayed composed when it counted, throwing strikes to finish with 22 completions on 30 attempts for 273 yards.

The running game clinched it late, as Rhamondre Stevenson powered through for two second-half touchdowns. His tough running helped the Pats overcome some early nerves and a costly fumble.

On defense, New England shut down Josh Allen, holding him to 253 passing yards. A crucial interception in the third quarter turned the game in the Patriots' favor for good.

The huge performance gave Diggs back-to-back 100-yard games - his best showing since 2022. He's making an impact just like when he moved from Minnesota to Buffalo in 2020 and topped the NFL in receptions and yards.

After the win, New England's social media team used a popular 2024 meme to show their new receiver taking shots at his former QB.

Next week, the Saints visit as New England looks to keep winning. The post-Brady era finally looks promising, with the Maye-to-Diggs connection giving defenses fits.

New England PatriotsStefon Diggs
Diana BeasleyWriter
