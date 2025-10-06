Chiefs vs Jaguars: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Kansas City Chiefs have won two games in a row and will look to keep the offense trending up against the defensively strong Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Chiefs are 2-2 and in Week 4, they beat the Baltimore Ravens 37-20. Kansas City led by 10 at the half and never looked back. They won in total yards, 382-360, and went 4-for-6 in the red zone. The Chiefs did well in time of possession, and the defense forced two turnovers. The third-down defense also played well, but they could tighten up that rushing defense. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the way on offense by going 25 of 37, for a total of 270 yards, and four touchdown passes.
The Jaguars are 3-1 and in Week 4, they got a statement win and beat the San Francisco 49ers 26-21. The story of the game was turnovers, and the Jags' defense picked up four of them. Those turnovers led to good field position, and Jacksonville stacked up the points. The rushing game also played well, and Travis Etienne Jr. led the way with 19 carries for a total of 124 yards and one touchdown. However, penalties and not putting the game away kept the 49ers around. The Jags will look to seize momentum against the Chiefs.
Spread
- Chiefs -3.5 (+100)
- Jaguars +3.5 (-108)
Money line
- Chiefs -186
- Jaguars +170
Total
- Over 45.5 (-108)
- Under 45.5 (-104)
Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 6, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Chiefs vs Jaguars Betting Trends
- Kansas City is 6-12 ATS in its last 18 games.
- The total has gone over in four of Kansas City's last six games.
- Kansas City is 15-5 SU in its last 20 games.
- Jacksonville is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.
- Jacksonville is 4-2 SU in its last six games.
- The total has gone under in six of Jacksonville's last seven games against Kansas City.
Chiefs vs Jaguars Injury Reports
Kansas City Chiefs
- Kristian Fulton, CB - Questionable
- Nazeeh Johnson, S - Injured reserve
- Brandon George, LB - Injured reserve
- Ethan Driskell, OT - Out
- Jake Briningstool, TE - Injured reserve
- Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE - Injured reserve
- Deon Bush, S - Injured reserve
- Janarius Robinson, DE - Injured reserve
- Eric Scott Jr., CB - Injured reserve
- Keaontay Ingram, RB - Injured reserve
Jacksonville Jaguars
- Bhayshul Tuten, RB - Questionable
- Dyami Brown, WR - Questionable
- Patrick Mekari, G - Questionable
- Anton Harrison, OT - Questionable
- Chuma Edoga, G - Questionable
- Ezra Cleveland, G - Questionable
- Travon Walker, DE - Questionable
- Wyatt Milum, G - Questionable
- Yasir Abdullah, LB - Questionable
- Eric Murray, S - Questionable
- Jalen McLeod, LB - Injured reserve
- Caleb Ransaw, CB - Injured reserve
- Joshua Cephus, WR - Injured reserve
- Cooper Hodges, OT - Out
Chiefs vs Jaguars Predictions and Picks
Kansas City is currently ranked 12th in passing yards, 19th in rushing yards, tied for 14th in points scored, and eighth in points conceded. The Chiefs have an improved offensive line, and it showed in Week 4. Xavier Worthy is expected to play at a high level again this week, and he has been a boost to the offense. The Kansas City defense started slow, but is definitely tightening things up. The Chiefs are 10-6 all-time against the Jaguars and will try to have the defense lead to more offense.
Jacksonville is tied for 18th in passing yards, fourth in rushing yards, tied for 16th in points scored, and fifth in points allowed. The Jaguars are currently tied for the top spot in the AFC South division, and it's been all about their defense this season. They lead the league in takeaways with 13, and linebacker Devin Lloyd has been a standout player. Their running game averages 144.4 yards per game, and they will look to attack the below-average Chiefs' rushing defense. However, in the passing game, quarterback Trevor Lawrence has still been inconsistent at times.
Best Bet: Over
This will be a fun matchup. The Chiefs are finding their stride again on both sides of the ball. The Jaguars are one of the best defensive teams in the league, and the rushing game helps their inconsistent passing game. Takeaways from both defenses could lead to some easy scoring.