Chiefs vs Jaguars: Odds, Spread, and Total

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in action during the first half of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 10, 2024. (Courtney Culbreath/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs have won two games in a row and will look to keep the offense trending up against the defensively strong Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chiefs are 2-2 and in Week 4, they beat the Baltimore Ravens 37-20. Kansas City led by 10 at the half and never looked back. They won in total yards, 382-360, and went 4-for-6 in the red zone. The Chiefs did well in time of possession, and the defense forced two turnovers. The third-down defense also played well, but they could tighten up that rushing defense. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the way on offense by going 25 of 37, for a total of 270 yards, and four touchdown passes.

The Jaguars are 3-1 and in Week 4, they got a statement win and beat the San Francisco 49ers 26-21. The story of the game was turnovers, and the Jags' defense picked up four of them. Those turnovers led to good field position, and Jacksonville stacked up the points. The rushing game also played well, and Travis Etienne Jr. led the way with 19 carries for a total of 124 yards and one touchdown. However, penalties and not putting the game away kept the 49ers around. The Jags will look to seize momentum against the Chiefs.

Spread

Chiefs -3.5 (+100)

Jaguars +3.5 (-108)

Money line

Chiefs -186

Jaguars +170

Total

Over 45.5 (-108)

Under 45.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 6, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Chiefs vs Jaguars Betting Trends

Kansas City is 6-12 ATS in its last 18 games.

The total has gone over in four of Kansas City's last six games.

Kansas City is 15-5 SU in its last 20 games.

Jacksonville is 5-1 ATS in its last six games.

Jacksonville is 4-2 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone under in six of Jacksonville's last seven games against Kansas City.

Chiefs vs Jaguars Injury Reports

Kansas City Chiefs

Kristian Fulton, CB - Questionable

Nazeeh Johnson, S - Injured reserve

Brandon George, LB - Injured reserve

Ethan Driskell, OT - Out

Jake Briningstool, TE - Injured reserve

Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE - Injured reserve

Deon Bush, S - Injured reserve

Janarius Robinson, DE - Injured reserve

Eric Scott Jr., CB - Injured reserve

Keaontay Ingram, RB - Injured reserve

Jacksonville Jaguars

Bhayshul Tuten, RB - Questionable

Dyami Brown, WR - Questionable

Patrick Mekari, G - Questionable

Anton Harrison, OT - Questionable

Chuma Edoga, G - Questionable

Ezra Cleveland, G - Questionable

Travon Walker, DE - Questionable

Wyatt Milum, G - Questionable

Yasir Abdullah, LB - Questionable

Eric Murray, S - Questionable

Jalen McLeod, LB - Injured reserve

Caleb Ransaw, CB - Injured reserve

Joshua Cephus, WR - Injured reserve

Cooper Hodges, OT - Out

Chiefs vs Jaguars Predictions and Picks

Kansas City is currently ranked 12th in passing yards, 19th in rushing yards, tied for 14th in points scored, and eighth in points conceded. The Chiefs have an improved offensive line, and it showed in Week 4. Xavier Worthy is expected to play at a high level again this week, and he has been a boost to the offense. The Kansas City defense started slow, but is definitely tightening things up. The Chiefs are 10-6 all-time against the Jaguars and will try to have the defense lead to more offense.

Jacksonville is tied for 18th in passing yards, fourth in rushing yards, tied for 16th in points scored, and fifth in points allowed. The Jaguars are currently tied for the top spot in the AFC South division, and it's been all about their defense this season. They lead the league in takeaways with 13, and linebacker Devin Lloyd has been a standout player. Their running game averages 144.4 yards per game, and they will look to attack the below-average Chiefs' rushing defense. However, in the passing game, quarterback Trevor Lawrence has still been inconsistent at times.

Best Bet: Over