Yankees Rookie Schlittler Makes History in Red Sox Elimination Game

In an incredible playoff debut, Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler dominated Boston through eight amazing innings. His 12-strikeout, no-walk performance broke MLB playoff records and sent New York straight to the American League Division Series.

Showing incredible control, the Massachusetts native allowed just five hits while throwing 107 pitches. His twelve strikeouts beat the previous record for any New York pitcher's playoff debut.

The 23-year-old earned his place in MLB's record books as the first pitcher to complete eight innings without walking anyone while getting 12 strikeouts in the playoffs, according to Jeff Passan of Sports Illustrated.

For the Walpole High School graduate who grew up near Fenway Park, the win felt extra special. The rookie worked his way up through the minors after being selected in the seventh round of the 2022 draft, following his time at Northeastern University.

When Clarke Schmidt got injured, Schlittler seized his chance in the majors. The South Atlantic League's best pitcher made his MLB debut July 9, reaching 100 mph and striking out seven batters in his first start.