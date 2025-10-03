Texas vs Florida Odds, Spread, and Total

Florida gets its biggest chance yet to reset a rocky start when No. 9 Texas comes to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

The Gators (1-3, 0-1 SEC) have dropped three straight since opening the season with a blowout win over LIU. They managed just seven points in a road loss at Miami before a bye week and will look to find answers behind freshman quarterback DJ Lagway. He has thrown for just 690 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions, while running back Jadan Baugh leads the ground game with 289 yards and two scores.

Texas (3-1, 0-0 SEC) arrives on a three-game win streak, capped by a 55-0 shutout of Sam Houston State. Arch Manning has posted 888 passing yards with nine touchdowns, but the Longhorns' defense has been just as important — holding opponents to 211 yards per game and fewer than 85 rushing yards in any matchup.

Spread

Texas -4.5 (-114)

Florida +4.5 (-101)

Money line

Texas -198

Florida +188

Total

Over 42.5 (-104)

Under 42.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Texas vs Florida Betting Trends

Texas is 1-5 against the spread in its last 6 games.

Florida is 10-4 against the spread in its last 14 matchups, including 4-1 at home.

Texas has won 16 of its last 20 games and is 11-1 in its last 12 road games.

The total has gone under in all of Florida's past eight games.

The under has hit in eight of Texas's last nine games against an SEC opponent.

The total has gone over in six of Florida's past eight games played in October.

Texas vs Florida Injury Reports

Florida

RB Treyaun Webb — Out

EDG LJ McCray — Out

DB Aaron Gates — Out

RB Ja'Kobi Jackson — Out

DB Dijon Johnson — Out

DL Caleb Banks — Out

Texas

OL Andre Cojoe — Out

RB CJ Baxter — Doubtful

RB Quintrevion Wisner — Questionable

WR Emmett Mosley V — Questionable

CB Kobe Black — Questionable

DB Malik Muhammad — Probable

DB Xavier Filsaime — Probable

Texas vs Florida Predictions and Picks

"This is one of the first real tests for Manning and the Longhorns, but I don't think the offense will be the difference in this game. Texas' defense ranks 14th in the country in EPA/Play and 11th in the country in success rate, making it one of the more dangerous units in the SEC .... This is a nightmare matchup for Lagway and the Gators, who are 115th in the country in EPA/Play on offense and 105th in success rate on passing plays. Lagway has been downright awful in 2025, throwing for just 690 yards while leading the SEC with six interceptions .... Pick: Texas." — Peter Dewey, Sports Illustrated

"I'm still not sold that the Texas offense is ready for the SEC. It was a good sign that Arch Manning and company finally were able to pick apart one of the cupcake teams on the schedule. But let's face it, that should have happened in all of the last three games. UT should look better on offense on Saturday ....The Longhorns might have the best defense in the country, and a possibly dinged-up Lagway might be running for his life. Final Score: Texas 24, Florida 13." — Trey Luerssen, LonghornsWire