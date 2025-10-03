PGA President Apologizes After Downplaying Fan Misbehavior at Ryder Cup

PGA of America President Don Rea changed his tune Thursday, admitting he was wrong about fan misconduct at the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.

"While the competition was spirited—especially with the U.S. team's rally on Sunday afternoon—some fan behavior clearly crossed the line. It was disrespectful, inappropriate, and not representative of who we are as the PGA of America or as PGA of America Golf Professionals. We condemn that behavior unequivocally," said Rea to BBC Sport.

This marks a complete turnaround from his initial response, when he brushed off the reported misconduct as something you might see at kids' sports games.

Previous U.S. matches have stirred up trouble over crowd behavior. Both the '99 Brookline match and 2016 Hazeltine event saw European players and their families deal with rowdy crowds. These incidents led officials to tighten rules.

As backlash grew on social media and in news coverage, the PGA chief had to step up. He sent an email to PGA members owning up to their failure in managing fan behavior.

This follows a pattern in past U.S. tournaments, where officials dragged their feet on addressing crowd problems. They usually only took action after public pressure mounted.

At Brookline and Hazeltine, things got heated with direct clashes between fans and European players. The behavior went well beyond normal cheering into harassment.

Rea's updated statement included a clear admission of fault: "I would also like to personally apologize to them and all of you for not representing our association in the best light with some of my comments."