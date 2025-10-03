Orlando City SC vs Columbus Crew: Odds, Spread, and Total

Orlando City SC is close to clinching a guaranteed seed in the Major League Soccer Cup playoffs. While the Lions have a tough visitor from Ohio to contend with this weekend, sportsbooks favor Orlando to take three points.

Orlando City is better than a pick'em favorite to defeat the Columbus Crew in a contest in Orlando this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST. Columbus won't miss the postseason but badly needs points as well.

The swooning Crew is in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference with only October's scant matches to play in the regular season. If Columbus trips Orlando, the Crew would hop over the Lions on the table.

Spread

Orlando City SC -1 (+240)

Columbus Crew +1 (-125)

Money line

Orlando City SC -107

Columbus Crew +235

Draw +300

Total

OVER 3.25 (+100)

UNDER 3.25 (-120)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orlando City SC vs Columbus Crew Betting Trends

Orlando City has dropped just one of its last eight league matches.

Betting totals have gone under in six of Columbus's last eight appearances.

Orlando's win in July snapped a three-game Columbus win streak in the series.

Orlando City SC vs Columbus Crew Injury Reports

Orlando City SC

Midfielder Wilder Cartagena is out for the season following Achilles tendon surgery.

Forward Yutaro Tsukada is out for the season following ACL surgery.

Defender Zakaria Taifi is out with a thigh injury.

Defender Adrian Marin is questionable with a thigh injury.

Midfielder Joran Gerbet is questionable with a head injury.

Midfielder Dagur Dan Thorhallsson is questionable with a thigh injury.

Midfielder César Araújo is questionable with a back injury.

Columbus Crew

Forward Wessam Abou Ali is out with an ankle injury.

Defender Mohamed Farsi is out with a thigh injury.

Forward Taha Habroune is out on national team duty.

Midfielder Sean Zawadzki is out with a knee injury.

Defender Rudy Camacho is questionable with a thigh injury.

Forward Diego Rossi is questionable with a thigh injury.

Orlando City SC vs Columbus Crew Predictions and Picks

It's strange to see Columbus at 2.5-to-1 odds for a critical match with an Orlando team that was itself slumping not long ago. But the Crew's form has been wayward for a while. Columbus has only won once since the Leagues Cup Group Stage ended, a wacky 5-4 win over Atlanta United. Toronto's pedestrian squad held possession of the ball for 52% of a 1-1 draw against Columbus on Sept. 20.

Meanwhile, Orlando City deserves credit for turning a late-season downturn around, claiming gritty points against tough teams to spark a run to the playoffs. Lions midfielder Martin Ojeda's brace against Nashville reprised his glory from Orlando's 3-1 win over Columbus earlier this season, setting up Duncan McGuire's winner in injury time. Orlando City SC's homepage wrote about Ojeda's two tallies, “the Argentine international set a new club record for goal contributions across all competitions (73).”