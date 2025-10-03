Nevada Supreme Court Orders Public Trial for Gruden’s NFL Lawsuit

In a clean sweep 7-0 vote, the Nevada Supreme Court shot down the NFL's attempt to move Jon Gruden's lawsuit behind closed doors. The ruling blocks efforts to force the case into private arbitration.

The justices called out the NFL's arbitration rules as "unconscionable," saying they can't apply to former employees. This represents another blow to the league's efforts to keep the proceedings private.

The controversy erupted when messages emerged in 2021 showing offensive comments from the former Raiders coach. These were discovered during a wide-ranging NFL investigation into the Washington Commanders that dug through 650,000 emails.

"The truth will come out," said Gruden to CBS Sports.

Gruden wrote the messages during his time at ESPN, not while working for the NFL - a point his lawyers say makes the league's private arbitration demands invalid.

The NFL's multiple tries to throw out or move the case have failed in court. While they could take it to the U.S. Supreme Court, legal experts think that's unlikely to happen.

Three years of court battles have focused on one main question: Should Gruden be allowed to take his case to public court? The NFL pushed strongly to use its normal arbitration procedures that keep disputes private.

The ousted coach says NFL leaders and Roger Goodell deliberately leaked his emails to destroy his career. His attorneys highlight that from countless messages reviewed, only his were made public.

Last May, a state Supreme Court panel initially threw out a ruling in Gruden's favor. He won a complete review by October, leading to this week's final decision.