Miami Hurricanes at Florida State Seminoles: Odds, Spread, and Total

The No. 3-ranked Miami Hurricanes travel to face the No. 18 Florida State Seminoles in an ACC state rivalry game at 7:30 p.m. EST this Saturday. Miami stands favored at just under a TD on the spread.

Is the Hurricanes' short betting line to win inspired by an edge in quarterback play, or by the sheer fact that FSU lost its overtime battle against Virginia last weekend? It's important for FBS speculators to try to gauge whether the lack of betting action on Florida State is based on emotions after the OT loss.

After all, neither the Seminoles nor the Hurricanes has a loss in regulation this season. Miami has defeated No. 21-ranked Notre Dame in addition to Florida, but FSU has a very high-quality win over Alabama.

Spread

Hurricanes -4.5 (+106)

Seminoles +4.5 (-110)

Money line

Hurricanes -176

Seminoles +166

Total

Over 54.5 (-112)

Under 54.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Miami Hurricanes at Florida State Seminoles Betting Trends

Florida State is 10-5 in its last 15 games against Miami.

Totals have gone under in six straight FSU-Miami games played at FSU.

FSU is trying to snap a six-game conference losing streak.

Miami Hurricanes at Florida State Seminoles Injury Reports

Miami Hurricanes

Wide receiver Joshisa Trader is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Jordan Lyle is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Florida State Seminoles

Running back Roydell Williams is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Quarterback Gavin Markey is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Tight end Chase Loftin is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Kam Davis is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Jayvan Boggs is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Miami Hurricanes at Florida State Seminoles Predictions and Picks

QB Carson Beck of the Miami Hurricanes is perceived to have an edge over his counterpart Tommy Castellanos of FSU. Beck has thrown for 972 yards and seven touchdowns so far this season, with O/U passing yardage lines more than 60 yards greater than Castellanos' Las Vegas forecast for Saturday.

Gamblers who are boosting Beck's O/U (235.5) prediction, or the Hurricanes' wide point spread, should ask themselves if they'll feel the same way when the game comes on television, and close to six digits' worth of fans from Seminole Nation are screaming their lungs out. FSU's pass rush can harass Beck, working from a home-field noise advantage, while Castellanos' scrambling should be aided by manageable noise on FSU's third downs that allows the Seminoles to block the ‘Canes.