Mac Jones Powers 49ers to 26-23 Win Over Rams as QB Battle Heats Up

In an impressive showing, Mac Jones led San Francisco to a 26-23 win against Los Angeles. His second game-winning drive in just three starts with the 49ers showed his quick grasp of the offense.

Jones was sharp, completing 33 of 49 passes, finding Jake Tonges and Christian McCaffery for touchdowns before the half. He clicked especially well with Kendrick Bourne, who grabbed 10 catches for 142 yards.

The 49ers now sit at 4-1 five weeks into the 2025 season. Jones has filled in for three games while Brock Purdy recovers from turf toe.

The numbers paint a clear picture between the two quarterbacks. In just two and a half games, Jones has torn through defenses for 723 yards, six touchdowns, and one interception, putting up a strong 111 passer rating. Purdy managed 586 yards with two touchdowns and two picks in two starts, ending up with an 85.8 rating.

Jones seems right at home in Kyle Shanahan's system. After playing for New England and Jacksonville, the quarterback signed a simple two-year, $7 million contract with San Francisco last March.

The former Alabama star and 15th pick in 2021 made the Pro Bowl his rookie year. He'd already thrown for 11,495 yards and 60 touchdowns before this season began.

Back in the 2021 draft, San Francisco moved up to third overall when many thought Jones would be their pick. They went with Trey Lance instead - a move that didn't pan out when they later traded him away.