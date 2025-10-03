Kansas Jayhawks vs UCF Knights Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Kansas Jayhawks will travel southeast to visit the UCF Knights on Saturday night. Both Big 12 teams are off to surprisingly successful starts to their seasons, with Kansas sitting at 3-2 after dropping a close game to Cincinnati, while the Knights are 3-1, coming into this game on the heels of their first loss. This should be an interesting, entertaining game between a couple of up-and-coming football programs in the same conference.

The Kansas offense has been the most pleasant surprise for Jayhawks fans this year. Sixth-year quarterback Jalon Daniels (no relation to NFL star Jayden Daniels) is off to a tremendous start, racking up 16 touchdowns and only two interceptions through his five starts. He also leads the team in rushing attempts with 40, carrying the ball to the tune of 5.3 yards a tote. Daniels is the lifeblood of this Kansas team and will rightfully receive the bulk of the defensive attention from UCF.

The Knights have a decidedly different approach to moving the ball downfield. While quarterback Tayven Jackson has been pretty efficient, UCF head coach Scott Frost has chosen to rely on the run game, chiefly utilizing Jackson's legs and running backs Myles Montgomery and Jaden Nixon. The Knights have a whopping 11 rushing touchdowns in four games, illustrating just how difficult it is to stop this multifaceted run game.

Spread

Kansas Jayhawks -4.5 (-110)

UCF Knights +4.5 (-102)

Money line

Kansas Jayhawks -200

UCF Knights +176

Totals

Over 54 (-109)

Under 54 (-105)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Kansas vs UCF Betting Trends

Kansas is 2-3 ATS this season.

Kansas is 1-1 against Big 12 opponents.

The over has hit in the Jayhawks' lone road game.

The Knights are 2-2 ATS this year.

The Knights are 0-1 ATS in Big 12 play.

The over is 2-2 in UCF's games this year.

Kansas vs UCF Injury Reports

Kansas Jayhawks

DeShawn Hanika, TE - Out

Daniel Hishaw Jr., RB - Out

Mason Ellis, S - Out

UCF Knights

Keli Lawson, LB - Questionable

Horace Lockett, DT - Out

Isaiah Nixon, DE - Questionable

Dylan Wade, TE - Questionable

Kansas vs UCF Prediction and Pick

David Hess of Winners and Whiners writes, "Kansas -4 is a strong position against a UCF team that's struggled to finish drives and protect its quarterback in high-leverage spots. Jalon Daniels has been electric, accounting for 17 total touchdowns and leading an offense that's scored 30+ in four of five games. Emmanuel Henderson Jr. and Leshon Williams give the Jayhawks explosive options at every level, and the offensive line has kept Daniels upright while opening lanes for chunk plays. UCF's run defense gave up 266 yards last week and ranks bottom 20 nationally in yards per carry allowed — Kansas has the personnel to exploit that.