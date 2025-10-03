Inter Miami vs New England Revolution: Odds, Spread, and Total

Inter Miami's shot at the Major League Soccer's Supporters Shield is slipping away. Worse yet, the Herons' bad habits from early in the 2025 season are returning, as shown by this week's dreadful finish and 5-3 loss to Chicago. Luis Suarez's crafty brace was squandered by a side that gave up five goals on six on-target shots.
Can the Herons rebound in a follow-up home game? You bet, at least according to Sin City's oddsmakers. Miami is more than a 1-to-2 favorite over the New England Revolution for Saturday's tilt at 7:30 p.m. EST.
The “Revs” of Boston arrive in Magic City knowing that Inter Miami is now just jockeying for position in the MLS Cup playoffs. That may not help the form of a club that's lost outright in four out of six road games.
Spread
- Inter Miami -1.5 (+100)
- New England Revolution +1.5 (-120)
Money line
- Inter Miami -255
- New England Revolution +550
- Draw +425
Total
- OVER 3.5 (-112)
- UNDER 3.5 (-108)
Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Betting Trends
- Inter Miami has allowed 15 goals in its last seven matches.
- New England has lost four of its last six games away from home.
- Inter Miami has won four of its last five against New England.
Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Injury Reports
Inter Miami
- Forward Allen Obando is out with a hamstring strain.
- Midfielder David Ruiz is out with a hamstring strain.
- Forward Mateo Silvetti is out on national team duty.
New England Revolution
- Forward Ignatius Ganago is out with a calf injury.
- Defender Peyton Miller is out on national team duty.
- Forward Leo Campana is questionable with an abductor injury.
- Defender Ilay Feingold is questionable with an ankle injury.
Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Predictions and Picks
Miami won 2-1 at New England on July 9, building on the club's hot streak following the Club World Cup. Lionel Messi's brace in the first half dominated the proceedings and made Carlos Gil's late goal for the Revolution into little more than a trifle.
But has the Herons' back line regressed since that summer's day? The Associated Press via ESPN made the point in its recap of Wednesday's loss that manager Javier Mascherano played a rotation lineup of defenders against the Fire, “replacing all defenders except (Jordi) Alba.” Either the Herons can be excused due to backups on the pitch, or Mascherano is beside himself trying to find a combo.
New England gives up goals on the road, and Inter Miami gives up goals everywhere. With Messi on the pitch, this Saturday's goal total number should be in the stratosphere … but probably won't go over (3.5).