Inter Miami vs New England Revolution: Odds, Spread, and Total

Inter Miami's shot at the Major League Soccer's Supporters Shield is slipping away. Worse yet, the Herons' bad habits from early in the 2025 season are returning, as shown by this week's dreadful finish and 5-3 loss to Chicago. Luis Suarez's crafty brace was squandered by a side that gave up five goals on six on-target shots.

Can the Herons rebound in a follow-up home game? You bet, at least according to Sin City's oddsmakers. Miami is more than a 1-to-2 favorite over the New England Revolution for Saturday's tilt at 7:30 p.m. EST.

The “Revs” of Boston arrive in Magic City knowing that Inter Miami is now just jockeying for position in the MLS Cup playoffs. That may not help the form of a club that's lost outright in four out of six road games.

Spread

Inter Miami -1.5 (+100)

New England Revolution +1.5 (-120)

Money line

Inter Miami -255

New England Revolution +550

Draw +425

Total

OVER 3.5 (-112)

UNDER 3.5 (-108)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Betting Trends

Inter Miami has allowed 15 goals in its last seven matches.

New England has lost four of its last six games away from home.

Inter Miami has won four of its last five against New England.

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Injury Reports

Inter Miami

Forward Allen Obando is out with a hamstring strain.

Midfielder David Ruiz is out with a hamstring strain.

Forward Mateo Silvetti is out on national team duty.

New England Revolution

Forward Ignatius Ganago is out with a calf injury.

Defender Peyton Miller is out on national team duty.

Forward Leo Campana is questionable with an abductor injury.

Defender Ilay Feingold is questionable with an ankle injury.

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Predictions and Picks

Miami won 2-1 at New England on July 9, building on the club's hot streak following the Club World Cup. Lionel Messi's brace in the first half dominated the proceedings and made Carlos Gil's late goal for the Revolution into little more than a trifle.

But has the Herons' back line regressed since that summer's day? The Associated Press via ESPN made the point in its recap of Wednesday's loss that manager Javier Mascherano played a rotation lineup of defenders against the Fire, “replacing all defenders except (Jordi) Alba.” Either the Herons can be excused due to backups on the pitch, or Mascherano is beside himself trying to find a combo.