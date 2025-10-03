Dolphins vs Panthers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Miami Dolphins look to keep the offense trending up against the Carolina Panthers.

The Dolphins are 1-3, and in Week 4, they beat the New York Jets 27-21. Miami scored in every quarter and put the game away in the third quarter. They lost in total yards 404-300, but went 3-for-4 in the red zone. Running back De'Von Achane led the way on offense with 20 carries for a total of 99 yards and one touchdown.

The Panthers are 1-3, and in Week 4, they lost 42-13 to the New England Patriots. The game was over at halftime, and the Carolina defense gave up points in every quarter. The Panthers went 2-for-2 in the red zone and weren't penalized too much.

Spread

Dolphins +1.5 (-127)

Panthers -1.5 (+108)

Money line

Dolphins -113

Panthers +108

Total

OVER 44.5 (+100)

UNDER 44.5 (-117)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Dolphins vs Panthers Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of Miami's last five games.

Miami is 1-4 SU in its last five games.

Miami is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games against Carolina.

Carolina is 9-4 ATS in its last 13 games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Carolina's last eight games.

Carolina is 3-8 SU in its last 11 games.

Dolphins vs Panthers Injury Reports

Miami Dolphins

Darren Waller, TE - Questionable

Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR - Questionable

Tyreek Hill, WR - Injured Reserve

Jason Sanders, PK - Injured Reserve

Storm Duck, CB - Questionable

Ethan Bonner, CB - Questionable

Jason Marshall Jr., CB - Injured Reserve

Austin Jackson, G - Injured Reserve

James Daniels, G - Injured Reserve

Liam Eichenberg, OT - Out

Andrew Meyer, C - Injured Reserve

Yodny Cajuste, OT - Injured Reserve

Germain Ifedi, G - Injured Reserve

Alexander Mattison, RB - Injured Reserve

Jalin Conyers, TE - Injured Reserve

Kader Kohou, CB - Injured Reserve

Obinna Eze, OT - Injured Reserve

Artie Burns, CB - Injured Reserve

Jason Maitre, CB - Injured Reserve

Carolina Panthers

Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE - Questionable

Chuba Hubbard, RB - Questionable

Dalevon Campbell, WR - Injured Reserve

LaBryan Ray, DE - Injured Reserve

Tershawn Wharton, DT - Questionable

David Moore, WR - Injured Reserve

Chau Smith-Wade, CB - Questionable

Chandler Zavala, G - Injured Reserve

D.J. Wonnum, LB - Questionable

Jalen Coker, WR - Injured Reserve

Austin Corbett, C - Injured Reserve

Robert Hunt, G - Injured Reserve

Damarri Mathis, CB - Injured Reserve

Popo Aumavae, DT - Injured Reserve

Jonathon Brooks, RB - Out

Dolphins vs Panthers Predictions and Picks

Miami is currently ranked 22nd in passing yards, 27th in rushing yards, 21st in points scored, and 26th in points conceded. The Dolphins struggled with time of possession and controlled the game a bit. They also just lost Tyreek Hill to a season-ending injury, and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle will look to step up his game. Waddle has hit 1,000 yards in a season three times and is more than capable of helping out the offense.

Carolina ranks 21st in passing yards, 26th in running yards, 26th in points scored, and 19th in points allowed. Quarterback Bryce Young will look to get his passing yards and completion numbers up a bit, but it might be hard against the Dolphins' pass rush. The Panthers' offensive line has been inconsistent at protecting Young. Running back Chuba Hubbard leads the team in rushing and is questionable for the game.

Best Bet: Dolphins Money line