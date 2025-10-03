Dolphins vs Panthers: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Miami Dolphins look to keep the offense trending up against the Carolina Panthers.
The Dolphins are 1-3, and in Week 4, they beat the New York Jets 27-21. Miami scored in every quarter and put the game away in the third quarter. They lost in total yards 404-300, but went 3-for-4 in the red zone. Running back De'Von Achane led the way on offense with 20 carries for a total of 99 yards and one touchdown.
The Panthers are 1-3, and in Week 4, they lost 42-13 to the New England Patriots. The game was over at halftime, and the Carolina defense gave up points in every quarter. The Panthers went 2-for-2 in the red zone and weren't penalized too much.
Spread
- Dolphins +1.5 (-127)
- Panthers -1.5 (+108)
Money line
- Dolphins -113
- Panthers +108
Total
- OVER 44.5 (+100)
- UNDER 44.5 (-117)
Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Dolphins vs Panthers Betting Trends
- The total has gone OVER in four of Miami's last five games.
- Miami is 1-4 SU in its last five games.
- Miami is 7-1 ATS in its last eight games against Carolina.
- Carolina is 9-4 ATS in its last 13 games.
- The total has gone OVER in six of Carolina's last eight games.
- Carolina is 3-8 SU in its last 11 games.
Dolphins vs Panthers Injury Reports
Miami Dolphins
- Darren Waller, TE - Questionable
- Cedrick Wilson Jr., WR - Questionable
- Tyreek Hill, WR - Injured Reserve
- Jason Sanders, PK - Injured Reserve
- Storm Duck, CB - Questionable
- Ethan Bonner, CB - Questionable
- Jason Marshall Jr., CB - Injured Reserve
- Austin Jackson, G - Injured Reserve
- James Daniels, G - Injured Reserve
- Liam Eichenberg, OT - Out
- Andrew Meyer, C - Injured Reserve
- Yodny Cajuste, OT - Injured Reserve
- Germain Ifedi, G - Injured Reserve
- Alexander Mattison, RB - Injured Reserve
- Jalin Conyers, TE - Injured Reserve
- Kader Kohou, CB - Injured Reserve
- Obinna Eze, OT - Injured Reserve
- Artie Burns, CB - Injured Reserve
- Jason Maitre, CB - Injured Reserve
Carolina Panthers
- Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE - Questionable
- Chuba Hubbard, RB - Questionable
- Dalevon Campbell, WR - Injured Reserve
- LaBryan Ray, DE - Injured Reserve
- Tershawn Wharton, DT - Questionable
- David Moore, WR - Injured Reserve
- Chau Smith-Wade, CB - Questionable
- Chandler Zavala, G - Injured Reserve
- D.J. Wonnum, LB - Questionable
- Jalen Coker, WR - Injured Reserve
- Austin Corbett, C - Injured Reserve
- Robert Hunt, G - Injured Reserve
- Damarri Mathis, CB - Injured Reserve
- Popo Aumavae, DT - Injured Reserve
- Jonathon Brooks, RB - Out
Dolphins vs Panthers Predictions and Picks
Miami is currently ranked 22nd in passing yards, 27th in rushing yards, 21st in points scored, and 26th in points conceded. The Dolphins struggled with time of possession and controlled the game a bit. They also just lost Tyreek Hill to a season-ending injury, and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle will look to step up his game. Waddle has hit 1,000 yards in a season three times and is more than capable of helping out the offense.
Carolina ranks 21st in passing yards, 26th in running yards, 26th in points scored, and 19th in points allowed. Quarterback Bryce Young will look to get his passing yards and completion numbers up a bit, but it might be hard against the Dolphins' pass rush. The Panthers' offensive line has been inconsistent at protecting Young. Running back Chuba Hubbard leads the team in rushing and is questionable for the game.
Best Bet: Dolphins Money line
Miami just got its first win of the season, and it seems to be finding some consistency in its style of play. Even with Hill out for the season, the Dolphins have a good receiving core, and the running game is getting better. The Panthers can make this game interesting, with a good rushing game, but the defense will struggle in the red zone, and Young just won't have enough production.