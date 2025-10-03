Charlotte 49ers at USF Bulls: Odds, Spread, and Total

The South Florida Bulls rebounded from a disappointing loss at Miami to produce a 63-14 win over SC State last weekend. USF now faces the challenge of its first FBS opponent since falling to The U. 3-1 South Florida plays host to the 1-3 Charlotte 49ers in a conference game at 7 p.m. EST this Friday.

Charlotte may not be ready for the task ahead. The 49ers have no victories over FBS opponents on the year thus far, scoring their only win via an anxious 42-35 outcome against Monmouth of the FCS. South Florida has outscored Charlotte 107-38 in the only two past games between the opponents.

Las Vegas has reacted accordingly. USF is a sizzling (-28) point favorite on Friday night.

Spread

49ers +28 (-118)

Bulls -28 (+104)

Money line

49ers +1300

Bulls -6500

Total

OVER 55 (-101)

UNDER 55 (-115)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Charlotte 49ers at USF Bulls Betting Trends

The USF Bulls have won four of their last five home games.

The Charlotte 49ers have dropped eight of their last 10 games.

USF has outscored Charlotte 107-38 in the two past meetings.

Charlotte 49ers at USF Bulls Injury Reports

Charlotte 49ers

Running back Henry Rutledge is out with an undisclosed injury.

Quarterback Conner Harrell is out with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Jayden McGowan is out with a lower-body injury.

Tight end Grant Laskey is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Justin Olson is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

USF Bulls

Defensive lineman Dre Butler is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

Charlotte 49ers at USF Bulls Predictions and Picks

South Florida's spread is also boosted by the fact that USF is healthier than Charlotte. The 49ers' talented quarterback Conner Harrell has suffered a knee injury. The 49ers' alternative signal-caller, Grayson Loftis, played well against Rice last week, but Charlotte scored single-digit points in each half of a 28-17 loss.

Meanwhile, USF's observers think WR Chas Nimrod is poised to eat hearty against the Bulls' conference. “(Nimrod came) from Tennessee, advertised as a receiver with elite speed,” writes Bulls blogger Joe Henderson of Green, Gold, and Bold. “If anything, his play so far is proving that description might have somewhat undersold what he could mean to the Bulls. The chemistry that he and quarterback Byrum Brown have has been on full display.”