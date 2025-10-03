Buccaneers vs Seahawks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to get back into the win column and end the Seattle Seahawks' three-game winning streak.
The Buccaneers are 3-1 and in Week 4, they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 31-25. Tampa was down by three scores at the half, pushed back in the third quarter, and couldn't complete the comeback in the fourth. The Bucs won in total yards 376-200 and had the slight edge in time of possession. Tampa struggled on third down, was 0-for-2 in the red zone, and turned the ball over twice. Running back Bucky Irving led the team in rushing and receiving yards for the game.
The Seahawks are 3-1 and in Week 4, they beat the Arizona Cardinals 23-20. Seattle blew an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter but still had some time left to win the game on a field goal. The Seahawks almost put up 400 yards of offense, and they had the slight edge in time of possession. The defense picked up two turnovers and did a decent job on third downs. The red zone offense was 2-for-3 and the red zone defense was 1-for-3. Quarterback Sam Darnold was 18-for-26 for 242 yards and one touchdown pass.
Spread
- Buccaneers +3.5 (-104)
- Seahawks -3.5 (-104)
Money line
- Buccaneers +170
- Seahawks -186
Total
- Over 44.5 (-108)
- Under 44.5 (-104)
Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Buccaneers vs Seahawks Betting Trends
- Tampa Bay is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.
- The total has gone OVER in 13 of Tampa Bay's last 19 games.
- Tampa Bay is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games.
- Seattle is 5-1 SU in its last six games.
- The total has gone UNDER in nine of Seattle's last 12 games against Tampa Bay.
- Seattle is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games at home.
Buccaneers vs Seahawks Injury Reports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Mike Evans, WR - Out
- Baker Mayfield, QB - Questionable
- Bucky Irving, RB - Questionable
- Tristan Wirfs, OT - Questionable
- Benjamin Morrison, CB - Questionable
- Haason Reddick, LB - Questionable
- Jamel Dean, CB - Questionable
- Lavonte David, LB - Questionable
- Tykee Smith, S - Questionable
- Logan Hall, DE - Questionable
- Sterling Shepard, WR - Questionable
- Rashad Wisdom, S - Injured reserve
- Christian Izien, S - Questionable
- Greg Gaines, DT - Questionable
- Ko Kieft, TE - Injured reserve
- Calijah Kancey, DT - Injured reserve
- Luke Goedeke, OT - Injured reserve
- Cody Mauch, G - Injured reserve
- Jaden Smith, WR - Injured reserve
- Jalen McMillan, WR - Injured reserve
- JJ Roberts, S - Injured reserve
- David Walker, LB - Injured reserve
Seattle Seahawks
- DeMarcus Lawrence, DE - Questionable
- Devon Witherspoon, CB - Questionable
- Julian Love, S - Questionable
- Josh Jones, G - Questionable
- Robbie Ouzts, FB - Injured reserve
- Christian Haynes, G - Injured reserve
- Rylie Mills, DT - Out
- Johnathan Hankins, DT - Out
- AJ Finley, S - Injured reserve
- Kenny Mcintosh, RB - Injured reserve
Buccaneers vs Seahawks Predictions and Picks
Tampa Bay is currently ranked 15th in passing yards, tied for 10th in rushing yards, tied for 14th in points scored, and 20th in points conceded. Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Bucs are coming off of their first loss of the season, but he is still off to a good start. Mayfield has thrown for 904 yards and eight touchdowns, with only one interception, and he will face a tough Seattle pass rush. The Bucs receiving core has a bit of an injury bug going around, and they will have to adjust some plays. Tampa will look for a better start and more execution in the red zone.
Seattle ranks 13th in passing yards, 18th in rushing yards, sixth in points scored, and tied for second in points allowed. Quarterback Sam Darnold has put up the same production as Mayfield, but with fewer touchdowns. The Hawks running game has been struggling, and they are going up against a tough Bucs rushing defense. Running back Kenneth Walker III will do his best to find some holes. The defense will look to get takeaways at critical moments and do better playing with the lead.
Best Bet: Buccaneers Spread
The Bucs are looking to bounce back after their first loss of the season, and it was against the elite Eagles. They will try to get the offense going early and do well in the red zone again. The Seahawks are solid on defense and will need to match Tampa on offense. This game will come down to who wins the turnover battle and gets momentum at the right time.