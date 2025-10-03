Buccaneers vs Seahawks: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to get back into the win column and end the Seattle Seahawks' three-game winning streak.

The Buccaneers are 3-1 and in Week 4, they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 31-25. Tampa was down by three scores at the half, pushed back in the third quarter, and couldn't complete the comeback in the fourth. The Bucs won in total yards 376-200 and had the slight edge in time of possession. Tampa struggled on third down, was 0-for-2 in the red zone, and turned the ball over twice. Running back Bucky Irving led the team in rushing and receiving yards for the game.

The Seahawks are 3-1 and in Week 4, they beat the Arizona Cardinals 23-20. Seattle blew an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter but still had some time left to win the game on a field goal. The Seahawks almost put up 400 yards of offense, and they had the slight edge in time of possession. The defense picked up two turnovers and did a decent job on third downs. The red zone offense was 2-for-3 and the red zone defense was 1-for-3. Quarterback Sam Darnold was 18-for-26 for 242 yards and one touchdown pass.

Spread

Buccaneers +3.5 (-104)

Seahawks -3.5 (-104)

Money line

Buccaneers +170

Seahawks -186

Total

Over 44.5 (-108)

Under 44.5 (-104)

Note: The above data was collected on Oct. 3, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Buccaneers vs Seahawks Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 2-4 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone OVER in 13 of Tampa Bay's last 19 games.

Tampa Bay is 9-3 SU in its last 12 games.

Seattle is 5-1 SU in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in nine of Seattle's last 12 games against Tampa Bay.

Seattle is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games at home.

Buccaneers vs Seahawks Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mike Evans, WR - Out

Baker Mayfield, QB - Questionable

Bucky Irving, RB - Questionable

Tristan Wirfs, OT - Questionable

Benjamin Morrison, CB - Questionable

Haason Reddick, LB - Questionable

Jamel Dean, CB - Questionable

Lavonte David, LB - Questionable

Tykee Smith, S - Questionable

Logan Hall, DE - Questionable

Sterling Shepard, WR - Questionable

Rashad Wisdom, S - Injured reserve

Christian Izien, S - Questionable

Greg Gaines, DT - Questionable

Ko Kieft, TE - Injured reserve

Calijah Kancey, DT - Injured reserve

Luke Goedeke, OT - Injured reserve

Cody Mauch, G - Injured reserve

Jaden Smith, WR - Injured reserve

Jalen McMillan, WR - Injured reserve

JJ Roberts, S - Injured reserve

David Walker, LB - Injured reserve

Seattle Seahawks

DeMarcus Lawrence, DE - Questionable

Devon Witherspoon, CB - Questionable

Julian Love, S - Questionable

Josh Jones, G - Questionable

Robbie Ouzts, FB - Injured reserve

Christian Haynes, G - Injured reserve

Rylie Mills, DT - Out

Johnathan Hankins, DT - Out

AJ Finley, S - Injured reserve

Kenny Mcintosh, RB - Injured reserve

Buccaneers vs Seahawks Predictions and Picks

Tampa Bay is currently ranked 15th in passing yards, tied for 10th in rushing yards, tied for 14th in points scored, and 20th in points conceded. Quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Bucs are coming off of their first loss of the season, but he is still off to a good start. Mayfield has thrown for 904 yards and eight touchdowns, with only one interception, and he will face a tough Seattle pass rush. The Bucs receiving core has a bit of an injury bug going around, and they will have to adjust some plays. Tampa will look for a better start and more execution in the red zone.

Seattle ranks 13th in passing yards, 18th in rushing yards, sixth in points scored, and tied for second in points allowed. Quarterback Sam Darnold has put up the same production as Mayfield, but with fewer touchdowns. The Hawks running game has been struggling, and they are going up against a tough Bucs rushing defense. Running back Kenneth Walker III will do his best to find some holes. The defense will look to get takeaways at critical moments and do better playing with the lead.

Best Bet: Buccaneers Spread