NBA Kicks Off 2025-26 Preseason with 76ers-Knicks Showdown in Abu Dhabi

The NBA's 2025-26 preseason opens with the Philadelphia 76ers taking on the New York Knicks today in Abu Dhabi. This game kicks off the season's first international competition.

The teams will play two games at Etihad Arena on October 2 and 4. Abu Dhabi has become a regular stop for NBA exhibition games since 2022.

The preseason schedule features 65 games running through October 17. In the Western Conference, the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers begin their home games on October 3.

This year, NBA games will be played in four countries outside the United States. The Miami Heat face the Orlando Magic in San Juan on October 4, while the Denver Nuggets take on the Toronto Raptors in Vancouver on October 6.

Phoenix heads to Macao to play Brooklyn twice - October 10 and 12. These games build on the NBA's growing Asian fanbase, following popular stops in China and the Philippines.

Understanding the demands of international travel, the league allowed New York and Philadelphia to start training camp early. This gives players time to deal with the Middle East's weather and jet lag.

Previously, the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks, Dallas Mavericks, and Boston Celtics have all played at Etihad Arena. The venue has become the main hub for Abu Dhabi's basketball events.

The regular season tips off October 21. Houston plays Oklahoma City at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by Lakers vs Warriors in the late game. Another twenty-four teams start their season the next day.