Colts Cornerback Howard Retires After Just Four Games with Team

Diana Beasley
Xavien Howard #4 of the Indianapolis Colts
Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

In an unexpected move, Xavien Howard walked away from football on October 1, 2025, shortly after the Colts played the Rams. The team immediately placed him on their reserve/retired list and brought up Trey Washington to fill the spot.

"There were many questions about his viability after a rough game on Sunday, but no one saw this coming," said ESPN reporter Stephen Holder to Sports Illustrated.

Howard spent nine years in the NFL, starting with Miami in 2016. During his time with the Dolphins, he made it to four Pro Bowls and was named first-team All-Pro in 2020.

His short stay in Indianapolis was rough. He gave up 16 catches in just four games, landing near the bottom of PFF coverage rankings for NFL cornerbacks.

After sitting out 2024, he joined the Colts on August 18. His last NFL game was against the Rams, where he faced off against Puka Nacua.

Miami drafted Howard in the second round of 2016. He played so well he led the NFL in interceptions twice and landed a huge $76.5 million contract in 2019, breaking records for cornerback pay at the time.

His time in Miami was plagued by knee problems. These injuries kept him sidelined for big chunks of 2018 and 2019.

Going forward, the 3-1 Colts will take on the Raiders at home. Their defense needs to adjust as Washington moves up from the practice squad to help cover for Howard's departure.

Xavien Howard
Diana BeasleyWriter
