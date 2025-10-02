Browns Put Gabriel in Control While Sanders Goes Quiet

In a bold move, the Cleveland Browns sat Joe Flacco and gave control to rookie Dillon Gabriel after their rough 1-3 start to the season. At the same time, third-string QB Shedeur Sanders took a weird approach with reporters.

After Flacco threw two picks in last week's mess, Gabriel gets his shot. The aging Super Bowl MVP will now watch from the bench as backup for the game against the Vikings.

At Wednesday's press conference, Sanders put on a strange show. The young quarterback just moved his lips without sound, smiling and brushing off questions, according to the Los Angeles Times.

His quiet act came right after ESPN's Rex Ryan ripped into him for talking too much. Just days before, Sanders had bragged he could play better than current NFL starting quarterbacks.

The numbers support Gabriel getting the starting job. This third-round pick stands second in Division I history, putting up 18,722 passing yards between his time at UCF, Oklahoma, and Oregon.

But head coach Kevin Stefanski isn't just blaming his quarterbacks. The entire offense ranks near the bottom of NFL stats four games into the season.

When draft time came, Sanders passed up offers from both Philadelphia and Baltimore. His father, NFL great Deion Sanders, says Cleveland's promise of game time was the deciding factor.

Things got shaken up at quarterback in August. Kenny Pickett's jump to Las Vegas started a three-way competition between Gabriel, Sanders, and veteran Flacco.

While Gabriel managed to score his first NFL touchdown in limited playing time, Sanders hasn't hit the field yet, held back by small injuries.

Before getting hurt, the fifth-round draft pick showed promise in preseason. His last game mixed great plays with rookie errors, while Gabriel looked solid throughout.