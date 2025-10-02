ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Baker Mayfield Misses Practice with Multiple Injuries, Week 5 Status Uncertain

Diana Beasley
Baker Mayfield
Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield was absent from Wednesday's practice, dealing with both right bicep and knee injuries. His availability for the Seattle matchup remains uncertain.

Nine players were missing from Wednesday's practice, part of a larger group of 16 players dealing with injuries. If Mayfield can't play, Teddy Bridgewater is next in line - having joined the team late this summer.

These latest injuries add to Mayfield's tough 2023 season. He's been banged up all year - hurting his knee in October, twisting his ankle in November, and injuring his thumb. His status for Sunday's game remains up in the air.

The running back situation looks rough. Starting back Bucky Irving showed up on crutches, wearing a boot while also dealing with shoulder issues.

The receiving corps is hurting too. Top receiver Mike Evans is out with those familiar hamstring issues that have bothered him before. Sterling Shepard also watched practice from the sideline.

The problems go beyond the offense. Key defenders Tristan Wirfs and Jamel Dean haven't been practicing, leaving the team short on backup options.

Without Mayfield, Bridgewater could see his first NFL action since 2023. He came to Tampa after spending time coaching high school football.

As game day approaches, coaches are scrambling for solutions. The medical team will monitor these players closely until final decisions come Saturday.

Baker MayfieldTampa Bay BuccaneersTampa Bay Bucs
Diana BeasleyWriter
Related Stories
Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns
NFLBrowns Put Gabriel in Control While Sanders Goes QuietDiana Beasley
Xavien Howard #4 of the Indianapolis Colts
NFLColts Cornerback Howard Retires After Just Four Games with TeamDiana Beasley
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens sits on the sidelines
NFLLamar Jackson Expected to Miss Multiple Games with Hamstring InjuryDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub