Baker Mayfield Misses Practice with Multiple Injuries, Week 5 Status Uncertain

Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield was absent from Wednesday's practice, dealing with both right bicep and knee injuries. His availability for the Seattle matchup remains uncertain.

Nine players were missing from Wednesday's practice, part of a larger group of 16 players dealing with injuries. If Mayfield can't play, Teddy Bridgewater is next in line - having joined the team late this summer.

These latest injuries add to Mayfield's tough 2023 season. He's been banged up all year - hurting his knee in October, twisting his ankle in November, and injuring his thumb. His status for Sunday's game remains up in the air.

The running back situation looks rough. Starting back Bucky Irving showed up on crutches, wearing a boot while also dealing with shoulder issues.

The receiving corps is hurting too. Top receiver Mike Evans is out with those familiar hamstring issues that have bothered him before. Sterling Shepard also watched practice from the sideline.

The problems go beyond the offense. Key defenders Tristan Wirfs and Jamel Dean haven't been practicing, leaving the team short on backup options.

Without Mayfield, Bridgewater could see his first NFL action since 2023. He came to Tampa after spending time coaching high school football.