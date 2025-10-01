ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Ohtani Blasts MLB Record 117.7 MPH Home Run in Dodgers’ Playoff Opener

Diana Beasley
Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers
Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

In an incredible show of power, Shohei Ohtani hammered a record-breaking leadoff homer, measuring 117.7 mph off a 100+ mph pitch - the fastest ever recorded in MLB Statcast history. The shot came during Tuesday's National League Wild Card opener against the Cincinnati Reds.

On just the fourth pitch, Ohtani connected with a 2-1 pitch from Reds starter Hunter Greene, sending the ball into the stands for a quick 1-0 lead. This was his fourth playoff home run since joining the majors.

Starting for LA, Blake Snell fanned two batters in a perfect first inning. His command helped establish an early dominant presence.

This homer adds another achievement to an amazing season where Ohtani hit 55 home runs, setting the team's all-time record. His timely hitting echoes last year's Game 4 NLCS showing when he also homered to start the game.

The fans at Chavez Ravine went wild as Greene's playoff debut went south quickly. LA's offense jumped out to an early lead.

Watch him hit and you'll see how well he reads pitches. This ability has made him one of baseball's most feared hitters this season.

With their eyes on another championship, LA's big winter addition just made quite a statement in October baseball.

Los Angeles Dodgers
Diana BeasleyWriter
Related Stories
Aroldis Chapman #44 of the Boston Red Sox
MLBRed Sox Hold Off Yankees 3-1 as Chapman Escapes Ninth-Inning JamDiana Beasley
Christopher Morel #24 of the Tampa Bay Rays doubles in two runs during a game against the Baltimore Orioles.
MLBRays vs Blue Jays: Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
Francisco Lindor #12 of the New York Mets hits a home run against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
MLBMets vs Marlins Odds, Spread, and TotalLaura Bernheim
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub