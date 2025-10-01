Ohtani Blasts MLB Record 117.7 MPH Home Run in Dodgers’ Playoff Opener

In an incredible show of power, Shohei Ohtani hammered a record-breaking leadoff homer, measuring 117.7 mph off a 100+ mph pitch - the fastest ever recorded in MLB Statcast history. The shot came during Tuesday's National League Wild Card opener against the Cincinnati Reds.

On just the fourth pitch, Ohtani connected with a 2-1 pitch from Reds starter Hunter Greene, sending the ball into the stands for a quick 1-0 lead. This was his fourth playoff home run since joining the majors.

Starting for LA, Blake Snell fanned two batters in a perfect first inning. His command helped establish an early dominant presence.

This homer adds another achievement to an amazing season where Ohtani hit 55 home runs, setting the team's all-time record. His timely hitting echoes last year's Game 4 NLCS showing when he also homered to start the game.

The fans at Chavez Ravine went wild as Greene's playoff debut went south quickly. LA's offense jumped out to an early lead.

Watch him hit and you'll see how well he reads pitches. This ability has made him one of baseball's most feared hitters this season.