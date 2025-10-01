Lamar Jackson Expected to Miss Multiple Games with Hamstring Injury

A hamstring injury will keep Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson out of action against Houston this Sunday. The QB could miss up to three games after hurting himself during Week 4's loss to Kansas City.

"He was definitely not going back into the game. The injury made it impossible. If he could have continued, he would have been on the field. That's just how Lamar operates. So, I can assure you he wouldn't have been able to return under any circumstances," said John Harbaugh to USA Today.

The injury happened in the third quarter of the 37-20 loss, though there wasn't a clear play where it occurred. Jackson left the sidelines after a commercial break and didn't come back to the field.

Backup QB Cooper Rush took over, completing 9 of 13 passes for 52 yards. He'll get the start against Houston, while practice squad player Tyler Hunt will likely be moved up as the backup.

The injury comes at a tough time for Baltimore during a rough 1-3 start. In four games, Jackson had been playing well with 869 passing yards, 10 touchdowns through the air, just one interception, and a strong 130.5 passer rating. He'd also run for 166 yards and scored another touchdown.

Jackson has been getting hammered all season behind shaky protection. Detroit sacked him seven times in Week 3, matching his career worst. He's being sacked at a 13.64% rate - his highest ever - with 15 sacks in just four games.

He might not return until after the Week 6 Los Angeles game. A Week 7 bye gives him extra time to heal before Chicago comes to town in Week 8.

Injuries have hit Baltimore's defense hard too. They lost Nnamdi Madubuike for the season, while Kyle Van Noy, Roquan Smith, Marlon Humphrey, and Nate Wiggins are all dealing with injuries.

The banged-up defense shows in the numbers. They're second-to-last in yards given up at 406.8 per game. Even worse, they're allowing the most points in the league at 33.8 per game.