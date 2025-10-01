ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Florida Highway Patrol Officer Dies After Football Game Injury

Diana Beasley
Tight end Riley Williams #88 of the Miami Hurricanes
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

In a tragic turn of events, Senior Trooper Craig Gaines, a devoted Florida Highway Patrol officer, passed away on September 19 due to complications from a sideline accident at a Florida A&M football game.

The incident occurred during FAMU's game against Florida Atlantic on September 6, when Gaines was hit by a player. Despite being hurt, he finished his shift, not realizing he had seriously broken his leg.

Gaines, who spent 15 years with the force since 2008, had become a familiar face in FAMU's football program. He worked side by side with head coach James Colzie III, handling key security duties.

Later, while at home off-duty, Gaines died from unexpected medical complications related to the game-day accident. The Fraternal Order of Police Florida State Lodge confirmed his death was caused by the sideline injury.

To honor his memory, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff on September 29. The tribute recognized Gaines's loyal service to Florida's communities.

At first, the veteran officer thought the collision was nothing serious. However, ongoing pain eventually led him to get medical help, which revealed the broken bone.

His unexpected death serves as a powerful reminder of the dangers officers face every day, from regular highway patrols to providing security at public events.

Fellow officers knew Gaines for his commitment to FAMU athletics security. He managed to juggle team travel duties while keeping up with his regular patrol work.

Florida A&M
Diana BeasleyWriter
Related Stories
Will Straton #38 of the Oregon Ducks reacts after a kick off during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions
College FootballCollege Football Rankings Shake Up: Oregon Moves to No. 2, Ole Miss Leaps to No. 4Diana Beasley
Tayven Jackson #2 of the UCF Knights looks to throw a pass during a game.
College FootballUCF vs Kansas State Odds, Spread, and TotalLaura Bernheim
Gavin Sawchuk #27 of the Florida State Seminoles runs with the ball against DJ Barnes #19 of the Kent State Golden Flashes.
NCAAFlorida State vs Virginia: Odds, Spread, and TotalMichael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub