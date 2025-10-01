Florida Highway Patrol Officer Dies After Football Game Injury

In a tragic turn of events, Senior Trooper Craig Gaines, a devoted Florida Highway Patrol officer, passed away on September 19 due to complications from a sideline accident at a Florida A&M football game.

The incident occurred during FAMU's game against Florida Atlantic on September 6, when Gaines was hit by a player. Despite being hurt, he finished his shift, not realizing he had seriously broken his leg.

Gaines, who spent 15 years with the force since 2008, had become a familiar face in FAMU's football program. He worked side by side with head coach James Colzie III, handling key security duties.

Later, while at home off-duty, Gaines died from unexpected medical complications related to the game-day accident. The Fraternal Order of Police Florida State Lodge confirmed his death was caused by the sideline injury.

To honor his memory, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff on September 29. The tribute recognized Gaines's loyal service to Florida's communities.

At first, the veteran officer thought the collision was nothing serious. However, ongoing pain eventually led him to get medical help, which revealed the broken bone.

His unexpected death serves as a powerful reminder of the dangers officers face every day, from regular highway patrols to providing security at public events.