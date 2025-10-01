Aces Beat Fever 107-98 in First-Ever WNBA Semifinal Overtime Game 5

In a historic Game 5 semifinal, Las Vegas held off Indiana 107-98 in overtime to secure their spot in the WNBA Finals. The game was the first Game 5 semifinal in league history to go into overtime.

A'ja Wilson led the way with 35 points and eight rebounds, while Jackie Young added 32 points and 10 assists. The pair combined for an impressive 67 points in the victory.

The momentum shifted when Indiana's star guard Kelsey Mitchell exited with severe cramps in the third quarter. She headed to the locker room with the Aces leading 59-55.

"When Kelsey went down, I felt we let up... They just wouldn't go away," said Aces coach Becky Hammon to Sports Illustrated.

Even without their leader, the depleted Fever surprised Las Vegas with a 23-15 run in the fourth. Newcomer Odyssey Sims came up big with key shots late in the game.

With six players out - including Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham, and Aari McDonald - Indiana relied on their veterans. They started 36-year-old Shey Peddy alongside backup Lexie Hull.

Indiana's situation worsened when Aliyah Boston fouled out near the end of regulation. This left them depending on players who were signed during the series.

Chelsea Gray helped lock down the win. The three Aces stars combined for 84 points, while Wilson filled the stat sheet with five assists, four steals and four blocks.

The loss ended an impressive playoff push by the banged-up Fever. Their coach Stephanie White put it simply: "Hadn't most of them gone that way this year?"