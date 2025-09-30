What’s The Most Iconic Game In Miami Dolphins History?

The Dolphins are the oldest professional sports team in Florida and one of the first football teams in the Southeast region, and with that comes with plenty of history. They've enjoyed their most success when coached by Don Shula, who has won the most games in NFL history. Shula had 24 winning seasons and only two losing seasons.

From 1983-1999, quarterback Dan Marino came into the picture and became one of the best passers in NFL history. Marino broke a lot of league passing records and led the Dolphins to a Super Bowl appearance. However, Miami lost Super Bowl XIX to the San Francisco 49ers. That could have been an iconic game, but the Dolphins ultimately couldn't reach the championship heights of the 1972 and 1973 teams. For now, let's take a look at the most iconic game for the Dolphins, their Super Bowl VII victory to cap their immortal run in 1972.

The Perfect Season

Among the top moments in NFL history, the Dolphins' 1972 season is up there. That season, Miami became the first and only team to complete an undefeated run. The Dolphins won every game, including the playoffs and the Super Bowl. This led to a big finish and an iconic 14-7 win over the Washington Redskins that completed a legendary season.

It wasn't just a normal Super Bowl game, because the perfect season was on the line, and Washington didn't make it easy for Miami. The win gave the Dolphins historical bragging rights and cemented Shula as one of the greatest coaches of all time.

The Path To Winning Every Game

In the 1971 season, the Dolphins lost to the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl VI and Miami was ready for another run at the title. With Shula leading the way, the Dolphins were ready to prove themselves worthy of a championship. Miami was good on both sides of the ball and had a lot of depth in the rushing game.

Quarterback Bob Griese had a solid football IQ and was efficient, but he did miss most of the season due to an injury. Backup QB Earl Morrall was a veteran and ready to keep the offense rolling. The defense didn't have any stars on it, but they still played well. They were nicknamed the "No-Name Defense."

Miami finished the regular season with a 14-0 record and won playoff games against the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. Now the stage was set against the tough and veteran-filled Washington Redskins. Washington was coached by George Allen and the team's nickname was "The Over-the-Hill Gang."

Super Bowl VII

This game was played on Jan. 14, 1973 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It wasn't a high-scoring game, but a tactical grind, which made every play huge. Miami set the tone early and built a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. From there, the Dolphins did well with ball control and timely defense. The Miami defense was all over the place, and they intercepted the Washington quarterback three times. However, even though the Dolphins controlled the game, they almost choked away their perfect season.

In the fourth quarter, Miami was about to put the game away with a field goal. Instead, kicker Garo Yepremian's kick was blocked, and he was able to recover the ball. He tried throwing a bad pass, but the ball came out early for a fumble, which Mike Bass returned for a touchdown. Despite Washington's momentum, the Dolphins defense kept playing their part and the Redskins just didn't have an answer. Miami was able to run the clock out and the rest is history.

Why It's Iconic

This Super Bowl completed a perfect season for the Dolphins, and only a few teams have gotten close to this achievement. The 2007 New England Patriots were the first 18-0 team, but lost to the New York Giants in the Super Bowl.

Head Coach Don Shula already had an impressive resume, but this was definitely his greatest accomplishment. His leadership and discipline helped turn the Dolphins into champions and maintain excellence.

This game put the Dolphins on the map because they were still such a young franchise at the time. They joined the NFL in 1966 and this Super Bowl win turned them into a powerhouse. It also created a loyal fanbase and some of the 1972 players still get together when the last undefeated team of a season goes down.